Behrouz Biryani unveils its Grandest Ramadan offering yet – the Royal Metal Handi

Mumbai, 8th March 2025: Behrouz Biryani, South Asia’s foremost biryani brand, has unveiled its grandest move this year with the new ‘Royal Metal Handi’ biryani, a first-of-its-kind offering in the world at this scale. Within days of the onset of the holy feasting season of Ramadan, Behrouz Biryani has introduced this as an elevation to the home dining and group feasting experience.

Having had its genesis steeped in royal tradition, Behrouz’s new offering is a stunning metal container, meant to indulge the consumers opting to feast their hearts out on the Serves 2 and Serves 4 portions.

Innovations Behind The Grand Reveals

To reveal this in a fittingly regal way, Behrouz has installed a countdown billboard at Mumbai’s Mahim Causeway, draped in velvet curtains that build intrigue. As the 3-hour countdown timer strikes zero, the curtain drops, revealing a steaming Nawabi Handi biryani with the message: “Once a Royal Secret, Now a Royal Feast.”

For the grand finale, Behrouz also plans to transform a section inside Mumbai’s Inorbit Mall Vashi into a Nawabi palace, where visitors are treated to a royal Eid surprise – an exclusive ‘Eidi Lifafa’ offering Behrouz Biryani gift vouchers.

To further amplify the word, Behrouz has roped in some of India’s top creators and influencers such as Sumukhi Suresh, Prashasti Singh, Sahil Shah and Aadar Malik and designed an interactive, mystery-filled experience. This challenge invites the comedians to decode ancient Urdu clues hidden in relics, testing their wit as they battle for the royal biryani.

Ankush Grover, Co-founder & CEO – India & UAE, Rebel Foods, shares, “The Royal Metal Handi is our latest way to further pamper Behrouz Biryani lovers! During the Ramadan month when feasting takes place daily and families come together to indulge, we want to add that extra touch of royalty with this offering. This season, from our grand unveiling film featuring Saif to our ‘Barkat Box initiative’ that gives back to the community, we have gone all in to make Behrouz the defining flavour of Ramadan.”

A Cinematic Tribute to Legacy – The Grand Unveiling Film

Finally, to take the royal offering to the masses, Behrouz has created a visual spectacle of a TVC featuring Saif Ali Khan and voiced by Vijay Raaz.

On the Plate, A Grand Celebration of Flavour & Tradition

For the families who come together to break their fast, Behrouz Biryani has launched a specially curated Ramadan menu featuring the finest Zaffrani Gosht Biryani, Murgh Biryani, rich Haleem, melt-in-the-mouth Angara Murgh Kebabs, Gosht Seekh Kebabs, crispy Murgh Samosas, and the indulgent Shahi Tukda. Whether it’s a lavish Iftar spread or an intimate family meal, every dish is crafted to honour the essence of Ramadan feasting.

Besides these, Behrouz has also brought back the Royal Iftari Sandooq, a seven-course Nawabi feast featuring:

Murgh Shorba, Gosht Haleem, and Khasta Murgh Samosas

Dum Gosht Biryani – a centrepiece fit for an emperor

Shahi Tukda with two special beverages, the perfect Nawabi end to the feast

It is also treating seekers of bespoke Iftar experiences, with limited-time à la carte Ramadan specials, including Zaffrani Gosht Biryani, Gosht Seekh Kebabs and more.