BeiGene Unveils Proposed Name Change to BeOne Medicines

November 16, 2024 : BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today announced its intent to change the Company’s name to BeOne Medicines Ltd., confirming its commitment to develop innovative medicines to eliminate cancer by partnering with the global community to serve as many patients as possible.

“Cancer, a leading cause of death worldwide, exacts an immense toll on individuals, families, and communities. No person, family, scientist, clinician, hospital, policy maker, company or country can or should face this devastating disease alone. We all must work together to win, which is why we are committed to playing a critical role and unifying the global community in the fight against cancer. Our focus is to not only bring innovative medicines to as many people as possible, but also to identify and address the challenges that impede access, making treatments more accessible and affordable,” said John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO at BeiGene. “We have already helped more than 1.4 million patients, and with one of the most prolific oncology pipelines, this year we will bring more than 10 new potential medicines into the clinic. I look forward to our next chapter of growth as BeOne.”