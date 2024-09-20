Mumbai, September 20, 2024: ‘Belicia’ a luxurious residential project in Thane being developed by Prescon Group in collaboration with the esteemed House of Hiranandani has generated over 200 crores in revenue in Q1 of FY 2024-25, driven by the sale of more than 80 units.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Vedanshu Kedia, Director of Prescon Group said, “We are thrilled at achieving this remarkable milestone which underscores the strong market demand and the unparalleled appeal of our luxury offerings. As we continue to redefine upscale living in Thane, this achievement not only reflects our commitment to excellence but also positions Belicia as a beacon of luxury and a promising investment opportunity. We look forward to maintaining this momentum and delivering even greater value to our esteemed customers and investors, going forward.”

Belicia, a landmark 48-storey tower sprawling across 1.5 acres, is redefining luxury living in the Thane region with a RERA possession date set for June 2028. Located on the prestigious Nitin Company Compound near Nitin Company junction, it offers a prime address with easy access to top tier local transport, esteemed schools, renowned hospitals, business centers, malls, and dining options.

Belicia offers luxurious 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments ranging from 779 to 1546 sq ft, starting at Rs. 1.85 crore. Each unit features marble flooring, expansive decks, ample natural light, and ventilation, with select apartments including foyer areas for added privacy. Residents will enjoy panoramic city views and serene Yeoor Hills vistas, with the first habitable floor starting on the 7th level.

According to a recent report by PropEquity, a leading real estate data and analytics firm, Thane has emerged as a standout performer in the real estate market for the first quarter of the calendar year 2024. The city achieved significant sales momentum, recording 26,702 units sold during this period. This impressive figure places Thane among the top cities in terms of quarterly sales, highlighting its robust real estate activity and growing market demand. The strong performance reflects a continued upward trend in property transactions and underscores Thane’s prominence in the real estate sector.

The recent approval by the Union Cabinet for the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project marks a significant milestone set to transform urban mobility and real estate in Thane. Set to become operational by 2029, this project will create vital connections between key residential and commercial hubs, driving substantial growth in the region. As a result, this will further epitomize Thane as an attractive market for investment and appreciation; significantly enhancing the area’s overall economic prosperity.

Panch Pakhadi in Thane (W) saw an 11% price appreciation and 3.02% rental yields in 2022, outperforming other Thane micro-markets. Limited housing supply, superior infrastructure, and upcoming projects are driving this growth. The area’s vibrant commercial hub around Nitin Company further boosts demand. With continued urban development, Panch Pakhadi offers strong investment potential and expected future returns.

Belicia in Panch Pakhadi, Thane is a prestigious address due to its strategic location near the Eastern Express Highway, Thane Railway Station, and upcoming Metro Line 4. Its rapid infrastructure development and connectivity make it highly desirable for both residential and commercial real estate, positioning it as one of the region’s top addresses.