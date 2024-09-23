Belkin Launches The Ultimate Auto Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit for the first time in India

National, 23 September, 2024: Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for over four decades, has introduced the world’s first Apple-certified Works with DockKit accessory, the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro in India. Tailored for today’s content-driven lifestyle, this innovative product promises to redefine the video creation experience for content creators, filmmakers, educators, virtual presenters, social app developers, and others. The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro can be purchased through Apple stores, Apple-certified premium resellers along with e-commerce platforms like flipkart, amazon and stores like Reliance Electronics and Croma.

Designed for seamless functionality, the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro eliminates the hassle of relying on third-party apps. Its automated subject-tracking technology is designed to follow subjects on camera as they move around their space with 360 degrees of pan and 90 degrees of tilt. Setting up the device is quite effortless – simply snap an iPhone 12 or later with MagSafe onto the stand, pair it via NFC, and start recording instantly using popular apps like FaceTime, Instagram, TikTok, or Microsoft Teams. The stand offers unparalleled convenience, making it the perfect tool for capturing dynamic shots without missing a beat.

Adding to its appeal, the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is made more responsibly with a minimum of 75% PCR materials and sold in plastic-free packaging aligning with Belkin’s commitment to find more responsible ways to build products.

Kartik Bakshi, Regional Sales Director, SAARC and Indo-China, shared his excitement at the launch, “The consumer technology landscape in India is rapidly expanding, with projections reaching a US$ 200-250 billion market by 2025. At Belkin, we aim to stay ahead of the curve by introducing breakthrough products that resonate with the evolving needs of our audience. The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro represents a significant leap in video technology, combining top-tier standards with advanced subject-tracking capabilities. We’re thrilled to present a tool that will elevate how creators interact with video content, offering them greater freedom and creativity in their craft.”

Key-Features:

● 360º Movement Tracking: Ensures subjects remain in the frame throughout the room.

● MagSafe Charging: Fast wireless charging up to 15W with power supply plug-in.

● 90º Motorized Auto Tilt: Adjusts the camera angle automatically for versatile shooting.

● Single Button Activation: Simple on/off tracking control with an LED indicator.

● Rechargeable Battery: 5 hours of battery life for use.

The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is not just a tech accessory – it’s a lifestyle upgrade for those passionate about creating high-quality content on the go. The DockKit comes with all the essentials, including a 5-ft. USB-C to USB-C cable for instant setup. The stand is compatible with iPhones running iOS 17 and later, specifically optimized for iPhone 12 and newer models.