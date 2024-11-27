Bengaluru Hosts the Historic Joy WPA World Junior HEYBALL Championship 2024

Bengaluru, November 27th, 2024: History is being made in Bengaluru as the city proudly hosts the inaugural Joy WPA World Junior HEYBALL Championship 2024, introducing the electrifying sport of HEYBALL to India for the very first time. This landmark event is a celebration of youth, talent, and the global evolution of cue sports, establishing a significant milestone for India on the international sporting stage.

The championship, held at the prestigious Karnataka State Billiards Association (KSBA), features 53 under-19 players from 25+ countries, including a talented Indian team of four players:

Junior Players Boys:

• Mayank Karthik (Karnataka)

• Laxminarayanan (Tamil Nadu)

Junior Players Girls:

• Natasha Chethan (Karnataka)

• Shruthi L (Tamil Nadu)

These young athletes, representing India, are poised to compete with determination and skill, making the nation proud. Further details on their performances will be shared in the coming days.

An Inspiring Opening Ceremony

The championship began with a grand opening ceremony today at 9:30 AM, attended by over 100 dignitaries, players, and enthusiasts. The symbolic first break was performed by:

• Mr. Kurt Jorgen Sandman, General Secretary of the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA)

• Mr. Pranit Ramchandani, HEYBALL Brand Ambassador for India

• Mr. I.H. Manudev, Karnataka’s celebrated snooker player

• Mr. Bhaskar, India’s world billiard champion

• Mr. Upendra Thapa Singh, Indian HEYBALL player and Managing Partner of Lux Billiards

• Mr. M. Mani, co-founder of KSBA and passionate cue sports advocate

• Mr. M.C. Manoj, former President of the Tamil Nadu Billiards and Snooker Association

The ceremony brought together legends, rising stars, and supporters, symbolizing the unity and excitement surrounding the championship.

Exciting Competition Format

The tournament employs a round-robin format, with matches divided into four daily sessions starting at 10 AM, each lasting 90 minutes, and a race to 7. With 40 boys and 13 girls competing, the event highlights HEYBALL’s universal appeal and its growing presence among youth.

HEYBALL’s Grand Introduction to India

This championship marks the official debut of HEYBALL in India, a dynamic sport innovatively developed by Joy Billiards, the pioneers who transformed Chinese 8-Ball into an international sensation. By hosting this event, India establishes itself as a critical part of HEYBALL’s global journey, inspiring the next generation of cue sports enthusiasts.

“HEYBALL is not just a game—it’s a movement,” said Mr. Pranit Ramchandani, India’s HEYBALL Brand Ambassador. “This championship symbolizes the aspirations of youth across the globe, and India is proud to be at the forefront of this revolution.”

An Open Invitation to Experience History

The Joy WPA World Junior HEYBALL Championship 2024 is open to all enthusiasts. Come witness the talent, energy, and determination of these young champions as they shape the future of cue sports.