BenQ Launches BSH and BDH Monitor Arms: Premium Ergonomic Workspace Solutions Built by Trusted Monitor Experts

Dec 23: BenQ, a global leader in display and workspace innovation, has expanded its professional accessories portfolio with the launch of the BenQ Monitor Arms – BSH and BDH. Designed and engineered by trusted monitor experts, these premium monitor arms deliver superior ergonomics, durability, and flexibility for modern professionals, creators, and multitaskers.

Built for long work hours and dynamic workflows, the BSH and BDH monitor arms allow users to position their screens precisely for optimal viewing comfort. With smooth height, tilt, swivel, and rotation adjustments, they help reduce neck and eye strain while improving overall productivity and desk organization.

The BenQ BSH Single Monitor Arm is available in two color options – BSH01 (Black) and BSH02 (White), enabling users to match their workspace aesthetics seamlessly. Designed for powerful performance, the BSH supports monitors weighing between 2–20 kg and can securely handle single displays up to 45 inches, making it ideal for large-format professional and creative monitors.

The BenQ BDH Dual Monitor Arm is engineered for advanced multitasking setups. Each arm supports 2–20 kg and can accommodate monitors up to 35 inches per arm, allowing users to work efficiently with dual-screen configurations without compromising stability or flexibility.

“At BenQ, our expertise goes beyond displays—we focus on creating complete workspace solutions,” said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India. “With the BSH and BDH monitor arms, we are bringing together ergonomic design, exceptional durability, and engineering excellence to help professionals build healthier and more efficient work environments.”

Both BSH and BDH monitor arms feature a specialized gas-spring mechanism that has successfully passed 25,000-cycle gas spring fatigue testing, offering up to twice the lifespan compared to conventional monitor arms. This ensures consistent, smooth movement and long-term reliability even under intensive daily use.

To protect desks and enhance durability, the monitor arms come equipped with a reinforcement plate accessory, which helps prevent desk damage and reduces the risk of scratches or deformation on tabletops—especially important for thinner or premium desk surfaces.

Designed with clean aesthetics and functionality in mind, both models include integrated cable management to keep workspaces clutter-free and professional. Easy installation and robust construction make them suitable for corporate offices, creative studios, and home workspaces alike.

Availability

The BenQ BSH and BDH Monitor Arms are now available in India, starting at ₹8,989, through the BenQ e-Store and Amazon India.

Key Features at a Glance