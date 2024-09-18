Best Destination for Marketing Nomads | RANKED

50 countries to define the best destinations for marketing nomads. The study is based on variables including minimal income requirements, cost of living, rent, safety index, climate index, internet speed, and overall quality of life. Other variables such as the number of marketing conferences and coworking spaces were considered in the study. The final ranking was based on a composite score derived from all the mentioned metrics. Loopex Digital analyzed aroundThe study is based on variablesOther variables such as the number of marketing conferences and coworking spaces were considered in the study. The final ranking was based on a composite score derived from all the mentioned metrics.

Countries Minimal income to be a nomad Marketing conferances Number of coworking spaces Cost of Living Rent Safety index Climate index Internet Speed Quality of life Score Spain $2,366.10 174 821 $757.50 $903.50 64.3 94.2 189.37 180.8 66.884 Japan $5,691.67 16 451 $822.80 $456.00 76.9 84.8 170.29 183.8 63.643 United Arab Emirates $4,500.00 100 249 $981.80 $1,422.00 84.9 45.2 235.72 177.5 61.545 Portugal $3,300.00 44 265 $720.20 $903.50 68.5 97.3 150.45 167.5 60.338 Taiwan $5,700.00 7 137 $755.70 $398.00 83.8 84.4 157.55 158.5 59.767 Croatia $2,455.20 6 39 $774.60 $543.00 75.4 89 56.51 172.1 58.499 Estonia $3,765.66 2 22 $904.00 $561.00 74.9 64.3 76.46 183.5 56.008 India $2,500.00 100 2382 $344.90 $168.00 55.4 64.9 55.8 123.8 55.764 Romania $3,630.00 12 107 $634.40 $380.00 68 77.6 191.36 137.4 55.227 Hungary $2,200.00 12 68 $684.60 $443.50 66.1 79.5 149.85 139.7 54.242

Spain tops the list as the most favorable destination for marketing nomads with a composite score of 66.88. Spain stands out with the highest number of marketing conferences at 174, making it a hub for industry professionals. Spain stands out as having the second highest number of co-working spaces at 821. Its dynamic marketing environment, combined with affordable living costs and a welcoming climate, with the second highest climate index at 94.2, make Spain an ideal choice for digital nomads.

Japan ranks as the top 2nd contender for marketing nomads despite its higher minimum income requirement of $5.6K. The country excels in safety and offers the highest quality of life index on the list at 183.8. While Japan has fewer coworking spaces (451) than Spain, its strong infrastructure and high internet speed (170.29 Mbps) make it a tech-savvy nomad’s paradise.

The United Arab Emirates ranks 3rd with a composite score of 61.55. Known for its high internet speed of 235.72 Mbps, the UAE surpasses Japan in connectivity and also stands out with its luxurious lifestyle, with the highest cost of living and rent prices at $981 and $1,422 respectively. The country also scores highest in safety at 84.9, making it a highly desirable destination for expatriates and tourists alike.

Portugal, with a composite score of 60.34, ranks 4th on the list of best destinations for marketing nomads. Portugal stands out with its perfect weather all year round with a climate index of 97.3, highest on the list.

Taiwan ranks 5th on the list of the best destinations for marketing nomads with the highest minimum income at $5,700. The country is in the top 5 with the lowest rent cost of $398, and moderate cost of living at $755.

Croatia takes the 6th place, standing out with a high quality of life index of 172.1 and a strong safety score of 75.4. Compared to Taiwan, Croatia offers a similarly safe and affordable living, requiring less monthly income for digital nomads.

Ranking 7th Estonia scores 56.01. The country provides a high quality of life at 183.5, second-highest on the list and a solid safety index at 74.9. These attributes compensate for the country’s limited number of coworking spaces and marketing-related conferences.

India, with a score of 55.76, ranks 8th on the list. The country offers the highest number of coworking spaces (2382) among the listed countries and ties with the UAE for one of the highest number of marketing conferences at 100. India also stands out with the least amounts for cost of living and rent at $344.9 and $168 respectively.

Romania holds the 9th position with a balanced affordability and a decent quality of life. With a strong safety index similar to Portugal’s at 68, Romania provides a practical and appealing destination for marketing nomads.

Hungary rounds up the ranking with a composite score of 54.24. The country’s quality of life at 139.7, and safety index of 66.1, higher than Spain, make it a comfortable place to live and work. The affordable cost of living and rent further enhance its appeal.