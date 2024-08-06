Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2024 to be Named by Web Marketing Association

Boston, MA, August 06, 2024 –The Web Marketing Association is pleased to announce the call for entries for its 13th annual international MobileWebAward competition. It recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain outstanding mobile Websites and mobile applications. The deadline for entry in the 2024 MobileWebAwards is September 27, 2024. The entry form for this award program can be found at http://www.mobile-webaward.org.

“With over 15 billion mobile devices in use worldwide, and a growth of more than 1 billion devices in the past year alone, leveraging mobile technology is crucial for any company aiming to engage its audience,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association. “The MobileWebAwards are designed to honor the outstanding efforts of individuals and organizations in creating impactful mobile websites and apps. Whether it’s a responsive website, mobile-specific site, or a mobile app, our expert judges will evaluate and select the top entries across 86 industry categories. We encourage developers to enter and showcase their innovative work in this prestigious competition.”

The MobileWebAwards were judged on seven criteria seen as requirements for a success mobile website or mobile app. They include Creativity, Impact, Design, Content, Interactivity, Ease of use and Use of the medium. Each mobile website or mobile app entry is judged against other entries of the same format in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.

This year’s top awards will include:

· A “Best of Industry” MobileWebAward will be given in each of the 86 industry categories, including financial services, medical, small business, travel, advertising, transportation and government.

· The competition’s highest honor, the 2024 MobileWebAward “Best of Show,” will be given to the one best mobile website and one best mobile app that the judges believe represents the pinnacle of outstanding achievement in Web development.

· The Web Marketing Association will also recognize the interactive agency winning the most awards in the competition with the “Top Interactive Agency” WebAward.

· Each organization that wins 5 or more MobileWebAwards will be awarded an Outstanding Mobile Interactive Developer trophy.

Last year’s top awards winners were:

Patients & Purpose won Best of Show Mobile Website for “Optune.com” which was also recognized as Best Pharmaceuticals Mobile Website.

Mirum (Thailand) Co., Ltd won Best of Show Mobile Application for “Silom Edge Application” which also was recognized as Best Other Mobile Application.

Mirum (Thailand) Co., Ltd was also named Top Interactive Agency for the 2023 MobileWebAwards competition.

Judging for the 2024 MobileWebAwards will take place in October and winners are expected to be announced in late December. Judges will consist of a select group of Internet professionals who have direct experience designing and managing mobile Websites,–including members of the media, interactive creative directors, site designers, content providers and webmasters – with an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in Web site development and technology. Past WebAward judges have included top executives from leading organizations such as A&E Television Networks, Agency.com, Beeby Clark+Meyler, The Cincinnati Enquirer, Comedy Central, Disney, Euro RSCG, Ford Motor Company, Ion Global, IBM, J. Walter Thompson, John Deere Company, New York Post Interactive, Organic, Inc., Refinery, R/GA, Saatchi & Saatchi, SAP, SapientRazorfish, Sun Microsystems, Warner Bros. Online, Xerox and Website Magazine.

The 2024 MobileWebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and WMR.FM. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.