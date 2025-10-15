Beyond Oil USA and Eazy Grease Partner to Redefine Sustainable Frying Oil Management

MIAMI, October 15, 2025 — Beyond Oil USA, a food-tech innovator with patented oil purification technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Eazy Grease, a leading used cooking oil recycling company that is currently contracted with more than 6,700 customers. This collaboration delivers an end-to-end solution that transforms restaurant frying oil management from extended use to responsible recycling.

The partnership combines Beyond Oil’s FDA-approved filter powder, which extends frying oil life from 2-3 days to 35-45 days, with Eazy Grease’s multi-state collection and recycling services. Together, they’re establishing a new sustainability standard, enabling restaurants to dramatically reduce oil consumption while ensuring used oil is recycled into renewable fuels.

“This partnership represents a paradigm shift in how the food service industry approaches frying oil management,” said Artem Kamalov, Chief Strategy Officer at Eazy Grease. “By integrating Beyond Oil’s revolutionary filtration technology with our recycling infrastructure, we’re creating a true circular economy model. Restaurants can keep their oil fresher for weeks instead of days, reduce costs and environmental impact, and when that oil is finally ready for disposal, we ensure it’s transformed into renewable energy.”

Beyond Oil’s patented powder neutralizes harmful compounds including free fatty acids, trans fats, acrylamide, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. Studies show 93% reduction in acrylamide and dramatically improved food quality. When oil requires replacement, Eazy Grease’s collection network ensures proper recycling into high-quality renewable fuels.

The U.S. food service industry consumes billions of gallons of frying oil annually. This partnership addresses key challenges: reduced virgin oil production demand, lower waste volumes, enhanced renewable fuel quality, and significant carbon footprint reduction. Every kilo of vegetable oil saved eliminates approximately 4 kilos of CO₂ emissions.

Restaurants receive Beyond Oil’s certified filter powder (FDA, Health Canada, NSF, Kosher, Halal approved) plus Eazy Grease’s complete services including free collection bins, scheduled pickups, and rebates for qualifying customers.