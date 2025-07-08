Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. Unveils OPPO Reno 14 Series with Tollywood Icon Ms. Koushani Mukherjee

Kolkata, July 8, 2025 — In a spectacular confluence of technology, retail leadership, and cinematic glamour, Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd., Eastern India’s preeminent force in consumer electronics retail, launched the highly anticipated OPPO Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro smartphones at its landmark Emall showroom in Kolkata. The event was magnificently headlined by Tollywood superstar Ms. Koushani Mukherjee, marking a milestone moment for both the brand and the smartphone industry.

Established in 1995, Bhajanlal Commercial has, under the visionary stewardship of Mr. Mohan Bajoria (Times Men of the Year 2019), transformed into an industry bellwether — renowned for its expansive portfolio of cutting-edge products that goes well beyond telecom and electronics. Over the past three decades, the company has carved out a commanding presence across Eastern India with a vast retail footprint and operates a robust omni-channel presence, combining its vast physical footprint with its e-commerce platform www.bhajanlal.in, delivering seamless and premium retail experiences across the region.

Today, Bhajanlal’s product offerings span across smartphones, televisions, music systems, gaming consoles, intelligent gadgets, air conditioners, premium jewellery (including curated collections from Mia by Tanishq and CaratLane), and a sophisticated range of eyewear from Titan Eye Plus — thus positioning the brand at the confluence of technology, lifestyle, and luxury.

Leading this legacy into a bold, future-forward trajectory is Mr. Jayant Bajoria, the dynamic Chief Executive Officer, and recipient of the Times Men of the Year 2018 distinction. A relentless innovator with deep technical insight, Mr. Bajoria has redefined Bhajanlal’s operational ethos by embedding agility, customer-centricity, and strategic digitisation at every level.

“Bhajanlal is not just a brand—it’s a commitment to aspiration. From world-class electronics to designer eyewear and jewellery, we are bringing global-grade lifestyle products within reach of every Indian consumer,” said Mr. Jayant Bajoria, CEO, Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. “Our integrated financial partnerships and zero-cost EMI options have dismantled barriers, enabling every customer to own the future—today.”

To enable frictionless access to high-value purchases, Bhajanlal has established formidable alliances with India’s leading financial institutions, offering:

Instant cashback and EMI offers through credit cards of HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank, SBI , and more

through credit cards of , and more Zero-cost EMI plans for up to 36 months via top NBFCs like Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, TVS Credit, and HDB Financial Services

In addition, Bhajanlal’s value proposition is strengthened by its robust suite of value-added services, including:

Comprehensive extended warranties

Gadget insurance and accidental damage coverage

Hassle-free buyback and exchange programs

Advanced repair and data recovery services

The spotlight of the launch was OPPO’s newly introduced Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro — two meticulously engineered devices that blend aesthetics, performance, and endurance. The Reno 14 features a 6.59″ AMOLED display (120Hz), 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, and a 6000 mAh battery with 80W charging — making it a formidable companion for creators and multitaskers.

The Reno 14 Pro ups the ante with a 6.83″ HDR10+ AMOLED screen, Dimensity 8450 processor, 50MP triple rear camera system with periscope telephoto, and 4K selfie camera. It houses a massive 6200 mAh battery with 80W wired, 50W wireless, and reverse charging, setting new benchmarks for mobile productivity and creativity.

Both devices feature IP68/IP69 certifications, in-display fingerprint sensors, and stereo speakers — a testament to OPPO’s uncompromising craftsmanship.

Customers can avail all the above, both offline and online via www.bhajanlal.in, and may contact the company at info@bhajanlal.in / bhajanlal1@gmail.com or +91 98040 44444 for enquiries, EMI assistance, and business collaborations.

With an unbroken streak of seven Times Business Awards (2018–2024) and a legacy built on trust, service, and innovation, Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. continues to set the gold standard for premium retail in India—spanning technology, lifestyle, and aspirational living.