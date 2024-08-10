Bharat Electricity to Celebrate India’s Awe-inspiring Journey of Resilience, Progress, and Clean Energy Transition

10th Aug 2024 Delhi NCR, India The Energy & Climate Initiatives Society (ENCIS) announced the launch of “Bharat Electricity” – A landmark initiative to showcase the remarkable transformation of India’s power sector over the last decade. Co-located with the POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week, the integrated events are scheduled for 04th – 06th September 2024 at Yashobhoomi, IICC Dwarka in New Delhi.

A Global Energy Forum Themed “Affordable, Accessible & Sustainable Energy for All”, Bharat Electricity would host the environment for some of the world’s most forward-thinking policymakers, regulators, industry titans, thought leaders & experts sharing their unprecedented insights on navigating the challenges and opportunities in shaping a sustainable and resilient energy future for India and the world.

The co-located shows POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week – India’s premier energy business platforms are supported by the Ministry of Power, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Ministry of External Affairs (Economic Diplomacy Division) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India, in addition to a host of other leading national and global energy industry organizations.

With over 200 exhibitors, 120+ expert speakers, 500+ delegates & 8000+ industry professionals, the combined events would host the environment for the global energy ecosystem stakeholders to explore, collaborate & access the unprecedented opportunities offered by India’s awe-inspiring chronicle of progress, resilience & clean energy transition!