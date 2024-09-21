Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and IONAGE Extends Partnership to Strengthen India’s EV Charging Ecosystem

Bangalore, 21st September 2024: Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and IONAGE, a leading eMobility service provider based in Bangalore, has announced an extended partnership reinforcing their shared commitment to fostering a sustainable future. This collaboration will ensure that all current and future BPCL electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the country remain accessible through the IONAGE platform, enhancing convenience and accessibility for EV owners nationwide.

Since its inception in 2021, IONAGE has emerged as a reputed name in the Indian eMobility space, offering innovative solutions that empower both businesses and individual EV owners. Currently, the company is working towards integrating a network of over 100,000 EV chargers onto its roaming platform by 2028, enabling over 10,000 Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) to enter the EV charging sector. Their extended collaboration with BPCL is in line with this vision of being a catalyst towards democratising EV Charging ecosystem.

Building upon the success of BPCL’s eDrive Initiative launched in February 2022, the extended partnership will enable customers to seamlessly leverage BPCL’s extensive charging network on IONAGE’s unified platform. Currently, IONAGE’s platform aggregates and hosts chargers of many others Charger Point Operators. Availability of BPCL chargers on aggregation platform will increase customer convenience as they will be able to use the chargers of multiple CPOs through a single platform. The agreement was signed by Mr. S. Kannan, Chief General Manager of Marketing, Retail, BPCL and Mr. Vimal Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, IONAGE in the presence of Mr. Pardeep Goyal, Business Head, Retail, BPCL.

Speaking about the collaboration and the aim towards enhancing the EV Charging accessibility in India, Mr. Pardeep Goyal, Business Head, Retail, BPCL, said, “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with IONAGE, a dynamic leader in the eMobility space, as part of our commitment to building a sustainable and accessible EV charging infrastructure across India. At BPCL, accessibility and convenience of customers is of prime importance for utilization of charging infra. Our collaboration with IONAGE will enable customers to utilize BPC chargers from IONAGE’s aggregation platform.” Mr. Vimal Kumar, CEO of IONAGE added that, “At IONAGE, our vision is to create a cohesive and comprehensive ecosystem that supports the needs of all electric vehicle owners and operators. And in line with this vision, we are happy to have extended our partnership with a robust and well-respected brand like BPCL. This is a significant step towards making EV charging more accessible and reliable across India.”

Propelling Towards India’s 2030 EV Goals

As per the latest reports, India has established 12,146 operational public charging stations, with Maharashtra and Delhi leading the count by 3,079 and 1,886 stations, respectively. This represents a remarkable growth of around 640% in the past two years, reflecting a rapidly expanding market. Keeping in mind the GoI’s goal of 30% electrification of the automobile fleet by 2030, the surge in public charging stations emerges as a pivotal catalyst. The government’s unwavering support, coupled with rising consumer adoption, is driving the rapid establishment of EV infrastructure, creating a strong foundation for the nation’s electric mobility transformation.

And IONAGE is aligned in its goal to support the GoI’s vision. With a robust network of partners including Fortune 500 oil marketing companies, leading EV manufacturers, community management platforms, and brands like MG Motors India, Exicom, Goego Network, Mobilane, Verdemobility,, E-Fill electric, MyGate, ApnaComplex, HERE maps, among others, IONAGE continues to integrate the EV sector through strategic collaborations. The platform has successfully onboarded over 95,000 users, with approximately 15,000 Monthly Active Users (MAUs), showcasing its popularity and utility. In the near future, IONAGE aims to facilitate the installation of EV charging facilities in over 15,000 apartments in collaboration with key partners. These initiatives are set to significantly accelerate the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in India.