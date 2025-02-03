Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 Brings an Unforgettable Close in Goa with Art, Passion and Freedom

As the Goa chapter of Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM) 2025 came to a close, the audience was treated to a deeply moving performance of Babuji, a play that captured the essence of living life on one’s own terms. Written by Mithileshwar, adapted by Vibhanshu Vaibhav, and directed by Rajesh Singh, this Hindi-language play from the NSD Repertory, New Delhi resonated deeply with everyone in the audience. The festival, organized by the National School of Drama (NSD) in collaboration with the Directorate of Art & Culture, Goa, was a celebration of storytelling, emotions, and the raw power of performance.

The closing ceremony was graced by Shri Govind Gaude, Minister for Art & Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs and RDA, Government of Goa, along with esteemed officials from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India at the Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Kala Mandir, Kala Academy. On the occasion, Sh Gaude said, “The absolute silence in the auditorium was a powerful reminder of NSD’s influence. It makes me incredibly proud to know that such polished NSD alumni are now shaping young theatre artists at my own college.”

Professor Bharat Gupt, Vice Chairperson, of National School of Drama also there in the Goa closing ceremony.

As the final act unfolded in Goa, the audience sat in rapt silence, drawn into the world of Babuji, a character who resonated with so many. The play struck a deeply personal chord leaving some teary-eyed, relating to, perhaps the sacrifices one makes for passion and others pondering the price of artistic freedom. As the final applause reverberated through the auditorium, it was clear that Babuji was more than just a performance; it was an experience

Until next time, Bharangam!