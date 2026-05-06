Bharti AXA Life Insurance delivers breakout FY26 performance with 44 percent New Business Premium Growth

Mumbai, May 06: Bharti AXA Life Insurance, one of India’s leading private life insurers, today reported a robust performance for the year ended March 31, 2026, marking a strong shift in its growth trajectory.

Performance Highlights:

Market-Leading Growth: New Business Premium grew by ~ 44% year-on-year , achieving ₹1,069 Crs at a growth rate ~ 3x the industry average .

New Business Premium grew by ~ , achieving at a growth rate ~ . Value of New Business (VNB): Backed by disciplined execution and scale, the company delivered positive VNB for FY26 , marking a pivotal shift toward sustainable profitability.

Backed by disciplined execution and scale, the company delivered for , marking a pivotal shift toward sustainable profitability. Proprietary Channel Excellence: Growth was spearheaded by a productivity-led growth in proprietary channels.

Growth was spearheaded by a in proprietary channels. Strategic Partnerships: The company expanded its reach by onboarding 2 new banca partners , bringing the total bancassurance partner count to 9 . Company also consolidated its footprint in the wealth management space.

The company expanded its reach by onboarding , bringing the total bancassurance partner count to . Company also consolidated its footprint in the wealth management space. Group Business Hyper-growth: Group segment saw a significant growth fuelled by a strong entry into the Group Term Life business.

Group segment saw a significant growth fuelled by a strong entry into the Group Term business. Solvency Position: Maintained a healthy and comfortable Solvency Ratio of 191%, well above the regulatory requirement of 150%.

CEO’s Statement:

Parag Raja, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, commented:

“FY26 has been a defining year for Bharti AXA Life. By delivering 44% growth—triple the industry rate—we have proven the strength of our distribution and the resonance of our product suite. Our shift to a positive VNB is an important milestone, reflecting evidence of the operational leverage kicking in as we scale.

This performance was fuelled by two engines: a sharp increase in proprietary channel productivity and the aggressive expansion of our partnership ecosystem with new banks and brokers. Furthermore, our hyper-growth in the GTL segment has solidified our position in the group business. As we progress on our ‘Bharti 2.0′ journey, we remain committed to delivering long-term value through cost discipline and consumer-centric innovation.”