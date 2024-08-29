BHEL Partners with Bhumi for a High-Energy Lake Cleanup Drive at Pallavaram

Chennai, 29th August 2024: The Swachh Bharat Mission, launched by the Government of India in 2014, aims to promote nationwide cleanliness. As part of the Swachhata Pakhwada, a two-week initiative from August 16 to August 31, 2024, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), one of India’s leading engineering and manufacturing giants, is focusing on enhancing cleanliness in both urban and rural areas. Teaming up with Bhumi, India’s leading volunteering organization, BHEL spearheaded a vibrant lake cleanup drive at Pallavaram Lake, also known as Periya Lake, in a dynamic effort to promote environmental sustainability.

The event saw an enthusiastic turnout of 30+ volunteers, including Power Sector Southern Region -General Manager and Head, Shri Vinod Jacob Sam, General Manager HR, Dr. Sandhya Kar and other officials, all eager to make a tangible difference. The day kicked off with an engaging and informative orientation session led by Seerakku, the implementation partner.

Volunteers were briefed on the pressing issues of carbon emissions, the growing threat of microplastics, and practical strategies to minimize their environmental footprint through eco-friendly living.

Armed with determination and eco-consciousness, the volunteers took to the lake for a two-hour cleanup, where they collected an impressive 35 kilograms of plastic waste apart from invasive weeds that choke the natural ecosystem. The transformative experience left volunteers not only satisfied with their immediate impact but also inspired to continue contributing to environmental conservation efforts.

As the event wrapped up, volunteers shared their reflections, emphasizing the importance of sustained action in safeguarding our natural resources. This collaboration between BHEL and Bhumi stands as a testament to the power of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives when combined with passionate community volunteerism, paving the way for a cleaner, greener future.