Bhubaneswar Hosts First-Ever TiEcon 2025

Bhubaneswar|August 8, 2025: After 13 years of impactful presence in the region, TiE Bhubaneswar today inaugurated TiEcon 2025, a national-level entrepreneurship summit with global recognition, in the capital city of Odisha. The two-day event marks a significant milestone in Odisha’s journey towards becoming a thriving hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

The summit is witnessing participation from entrepreneurs and thought leaders from across India and countries such as Sri Lanka, Singapore, UAE (Dubai), and the USA. Designed to spotlight Odisha as a compelling destination for business and innovation, TiEcon 2025 is being organized in collaboration with the Government of Odisha.

The inaugural day also saw the launch of four key initiatives aimed at strengthening Odisha’s entrepreneurship ecosystem: Voice of Entrepreneurship – A grassroots initiative to connect with entrepreneurs across Odisha, gather insights on their challenges, and submit actionable feedback to relevant authorities. Second, Top 100 Women Entrepreneurs of Odisha – A campaign to identify and celebrate leading women entrepreneurs, creating role models for aspiring women across the state. Third, Entrepreneurship in School Curriculum – An initiative to integrate entrepreneurship as a subject in school curricula to nurture entrepreneurial mindsets from a young age and TiE Presence in Every Block – Expanding TiE Bhubaneswar’s reach to every block of Odisha to ensure no aspiring entrepreneur is left behind.

Minister of Handloom & Textile, Govt of Odisha, Shri Pradeep Bal Samanta highlighted Odisha’s 574 km coastline as a major opportunity for the blue economy, urging entrepreneurs and investors to focus on innovations that lead to growth, especially in emerging sectors. He assured that the Government of Odisha remains committed to supporting entrepreneurs through initiatives in skill development and startup promotion.

Shri Hemant Sharma, ACS, Industries and I & PR, stressed Odisha’s focus on raw material-led growth, demand-driven growth, and technology-driven growth, proposing the identification of two entrepreneurs from each district with support from TiE Bhubaneswar.

Shri Vishal Dev, Principal Secretary, Energy and Electronics and IT, emphasized Odisha’s fiscal prudence and its achievements in industrial growth, disaster management, and healthcare, noting significant success in reducing child and maternal mortality rates.

Shri Ayaskanta Mohanty President, TiE Bhubaneswar said, “Entrepreneurs are change makers and nation builders. This is a celebration of entrepreneurship. We want TiE members in every block of the state and plan to include entrepreneurship in the school curriculum to enhance the entrepreneurship ecosystem across Odisha.”

Shri Murali Bukkapatnam, President ,TiE Global, urged entrepreneurs to “boldly build, lead fearlessly, and make Bhubaneswar a place the world counts on. Don’t just follow—build bravely. The world is waiting for you.”

Shri Satyabrat Ratho, Vice President, TiE Bhubaneswar proposed the vote of thanks.

Day One Session Topics including Scaling for Global Impact: Structuring the Blue Economy, Manufacturing and Mining; Connecting Odisha to the World Beyond Borders: TiE Bhubaneswar & Sri Lanka Celebration of TiE Spirit; Startup Showcase & Success Story Presentations; Women in Women Entrepreneurship; Entrepreneurs for Tomorrow

Over 500 delegates, including more than 100 international participants, are attending this landmark event, making it a true celebration of entrepreneurship in Odisha.