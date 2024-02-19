BidX Markets Hires Liam Bonfield as Chief Finance Officer

Global, 19th Feb 2024 – BidX Markets, one of the leading multi-asset liquidity and B2B trading technology providers, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Liam Bonfield as its new Chief Finance Officer (CFO). Bonfield brings a wealth of financial expertise and strategic leadership to BidX Markets, poised to steer the company’s financial operations towards continued growth and success.

In his new role, Liam Bonfield will be responsible for overseeing all financial aspects of BidX Markets’ operations, including financial planning, reporting, and analysis. With his extensive background in finance and a proven track record of driving financial performance in dynamic environments, Bonfield is well-positioned to contribute significantly to BidX Markets’ strategic initiatives and long-term objectives.

Commenting on Bonfield’s appointment, Founder and CEO of BidX Markets, Simon Blackledge, expressed his excitement about the valuable addition to the executive team, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Liam Bonfield as our new Chief Finance Officer. His extensive expertise and strategic vision will be instrumental in supporting BidX Markets’ growth trajectory as we continue to expand our global footprint and enhance our innovative trading solutions for Brokers, Family Offices or Hedge Funds. We have some exciting plans for 2024 and are pleased to have Liam on the team to oversee the finance and account department as we expand across the board.”

Liam Bonfield brings over two decades of experience in financial management, having held various senior leadership positions in leading financial institutions including Valutrades and LCG. Prior to joining BidX Markets, Bonfield served as Finance Director, Middle Office Manager and Financial Accountant, where he played a pivotal role in driving financial performance and implementing strategic initiatives that accelerated business growth.

“I am thrilled to join BidX Markets at such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Liam Bonfield, new Chief Finance Officer at BidX Markets. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at BidX Markets to further strengthen the company’s financial position and drive value for our clients and stakeholders.”

The appointment of a new CFO underscores BidX Markets’ commitment to attracting top-tier talent to fuel its growth and innovation in the global financial markets.