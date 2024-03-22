National, 22nd March 2024: As cricket fever sweeps the nation with the arrival of T20 cricket series, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, brings back the second season of BIG BINGO Cricket! After the splendid success of the previous edition, this year, the campaign promises to elevate the excitement with cricket legend Irfan Pathan. With its unique blend of cricket and bingo, former cricketer Irfan Pathan will share real-time analysis of players’ performances, team strategies and overall match dynamics on radio. Whether one is a seasoned cricket fan or new to the game, BIG BINGO Cricket Season 2 offers an unparalleled opportunity for listeners to engage with the sport in an immersive manner!

Through this campaign, the radio network invites listeners to immerse themselves in the pulsating action of the T20 cricket while also having the opportunity to win incredible prizes with just a click of a button. Users can log onto www.bigfmbingo.com, where they can register and select their tickets for the day’s match. As the series progresses, they will earn points based on the performance of the players listed on their tickets. Adding on, competitors can spin the Spin-The-Wheel every 10 minutes during the match to earn bonus points. At the end of the series, the participant with the highest cumulative score will be crowned tournament champion and receive the megaprize!

Moreover, taking the victory a notch higher, selected lucky winners will get exciting prizes and a chance to meet the expert of Indian cricket, Irfan Pathan. Following a successful collaboration with Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, this year, the radio network has also partnered with Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, enhancing the cricketing experience for fans and offering more opportunities to engage with their favorite teams and players.

Speaking on the campaign, Sunil Kumaran, COO of BIG FM, added, “Cricket is celebrated like no other sport in our country and this cricketing season, we are thrilled to announce the second edition of BIG BINGO Cricket. Our goal is to connect fans with their favorite sport, enhancing their engagement with every match. With the addition of radio partnership with esteemed cricket teams, we anticipate an atmosphere filled with excitement, offering fans valuable insights from their favorite player Irfan Pathan himself.”

Giving an immersive experience to the listeners, Irfan Pathan will do a variety of on-air activities, including selective match pre & post-match analysis, sharing anecdotes from his World Cup days and quizzes to challenge listener’s cricketing expertise. Additionally, keen fans can look forward to a fantastic Meet & Greet and Photo Op session in Mumbai.