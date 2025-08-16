Bihar Partners with IIT Delhi to Build AI-Driven Bridge & Road Design Expertise

In a major push to modernise public infrastructure governance, the Bihar State Road Construction Department (RCD) has tied up with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to launch an advanced certification programme for Bihar State Government engineers in AI-powered bridge management and real-time structural health monitoring.

The six-month programme, beginning September 2025, is a core component of the Bihar State Bridge Management & Maintenance Policy, 2025, India’s first state-level policy dedicated to systematic bridge upkeep. Approved by the Bihar Cabinet recently, the policy seeks to build indigenous technical capacity, cut dependence on external consultants and ensure long-term safety and sustainability of bridge infrastructure.

Under the programme, over 100 Bihar State Government engineers will be trained in AI/ML-based analysis of drone and sensor data to compute Bridge Health Index (BHI) scores, implement real-time monitoring systems using strain gauges and tilt meters on critical bridges, and apply algorithm-driven Maintenance Priority Index (MPI) models for efficient resource planning. All inspection data and BHI scores will be made publicly accessible through the Bridge Information and Management System (BIMS) portal to ensure transparency. The Bihar State Bridge Management & Maintenance Policy, 2025, mandates drone usage for assessing the structural health of all state-maintained bridges. This includes using drones equipped with high-resolution cameras, thermal imaging, and LiDAR technology to detect defects like cracks and corrosion. The data collected is then analyzed by AI algorithms for accurate and efficient assessment.

Alongside, the state will set up a Bridge Design Cell under Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited (BRPNNL) to handle in-house design of bridges, culverts and retaining walls, a move expected to save over ₹65 crore annually and expedite project timelines by reducing reliance on private consultants. To further strengthen in-house design capabilities, the Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE) has been requested to submit a proposal for training engineers in designing structures for road projects such as retaining walls, slab culverts, box culverts and bridges. The objective is to create a specialised team of engineers capable of independently designing structural components for bridges and road projects.

“The future of infrastructure lies in technology and self-reliance,” said Bihar Public Works Minister Nitin Nabin, “This training will enable our engineers to independently manage all state bridges using cutting-edge AI tools. By 2026, our goal is to conduct 100% of routine inspections internally and design all bridges under 250 metres without external support. This is a cornerstone of our mission for self-reliant, tech-driven public infrastructure governance.”

Deployment of trained engineers will be phased, starting with real-time monitoring of 85 IIT Delhi and IIT Patna-audited bridges in 2025–26, expanding to 200 major structures by 2027, and later adopting digital twin technologies for predictive maintenance and lifecycle management. IIT Delhi will also design customized modules aligned with the latest IRC\:SP:35-2024 standards and Dr V.K. Raina’s bridge maintenance manual, which serves as technical references in the new policy.