Birla Opus ropes in Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna for their latest campaign ‘Naye Zamane Ka Naya Paint’

Mumbai, 14th October 2024: After foraying into the decorative paints sector earlier in the year, Birla Opus Paints housed under Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim Industries, has now launched its latest campaign – ‘Naye Zamane ka Naya Paint’ i.e. ‘New Paint for the New era’. Conceptualized by Leo Burnett India, the film features two of India’s most loved actors – Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, as brand ambassadors talking about its unique and distinctive features and quality, along with veteran and versatile actors like Neena Gupta and Saurabh Shukla. The unique idea, stellar cast and strong conceptualization is aimed towards making Birla Opus Paints as “new” and “desirable”.

The campaign will be amplified in Hindi and all major regional languages and backed by a 360-degree activation across TV, Digital, OOH, Print, and Radio to drive awareness and induce trials.