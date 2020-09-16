Bite Into Happiness with Mad Over Donuts New Avatar

When you think of Mad Over Donuts, you are instantly reminded of lip-smacking, melt-in-your-mouth donuts that put a smile on your face and are sure to leave you wanting for more. To continue to spread this pure joy of enjoying gourmet donuts, Mad Over Donuts has decided to revamp and reintroduce itself to its customers. Initially positioned to offer an affordable indulgence, the brand’s new focus will be to become a part of all celebrations and joyful occasions, no matter the size. Mad Over Donuts will now position itself as a lifestyle brand in the treats and confectionaries category. Their refreshing new avatar will be symbolized by a new logo with a modern design and cleaner lines yet encompasses the values which the brand was built on. The brand has also extended its colour palette to feature brighter, fun colours such as orange, yellow, purple, teal, and pink, which will emphasize their core ethos of Fun, Flavour and Freshness.

Their new tagline ‘Bite Into Happiness’ encompasses the very fabric of Mad Over Donuts’ spirit and is synonymous with the delight customers experience each time they enjoy Mad Over Donuts’ freshly prepared donuts. With its new digital marketing strategy, Mad Over Donuts wants to stay connected with its customers via an omnichannel approach, in addition to launching new stores across India. By targeting themes and festive occasions, Mad Over Donuts wants to ensure that people of all age groups can enjoy their gourmet donuts anytime, anywhere and experience ‘love at first bite’.

Needless to say, Mad Over Donuts is actively following the government’s directives for takeaways and all of their stores are equipped with contactless menus and payment mechanisms to power takeaway orders. With contactless, tech-enabled transactions, Mad Over Donuts is ensuring that customer safety is pivotal during these trying times, which is ensured by daily monitoring of hygiene practices across all the outlets. The donut giant is also taking all the required measures to ensure cashless, digital transactions for better and safer customer experience. They have partnered with DotPe to power their own QR code-based ordering experience, which has been well received by patrons. Over the past 3-4 months, Mad Over Donuts has been aggressively collaborating with food delivery companies such as Amazon and Dunzo and has also partnered with Café Coffee Day and Rebel Foods for its expansion plans across India. During the lockdown, Mad Over Donuts also forayed into the cloud kitchen mode of operations by adding 12 brand new kitchen spaces in Bangalore.

Mr. Tarak Bhattacharya – CEO, Mad Over Donuts, said, “When we first launched Mad Over Donuts 13 years ago, it was ‘love at first bite’ as people fell in love with our offerings. Today, we are rebranding Mad Over Donuts to showcase what we have always stood for: fun, friendship, and a no-occasion-celebration kind of happiness. Our new look – be it the new logo, revamping the look and feel of our outlets, and introducing a new & exciting menu and packaging options is all about becoming synonymous with enjoyment and celebration even for the smallest of reasons. We want to spread joy and happiness and become the go-to name in the treats segment. All our present endeavours are to amplify the love that people have showered on Mad Over Donuts and present a more relevant version of ourselves to delight our customers as always.”

Now more than ever, the world needs to be reminded that happiness is within reach and it looks like a bright, sprinkle-covered Rainbow Surprise, a cinnamon-dusted Cinnaster, a brownie-loaded Brownie Crumble and a Red Velvet donut.

With a new look and old favourites, Mad Over Donuts promises to continue serving up happiness. All you have to do to feel better is, take a bite.

Join the celebration and ‘bite into happiness’!