Bloom Cafe Celebrates 4th Anniversary with a Week-Long Celebration!

September 4th, 2025, New Delhi – Bloom Cafe, India’s first modern European patisserie that is 100% vegetarian, egg-free, and gelatin-free, is celebrating its 4th anniversary with a week-long celebration from September 1st to 7th, 2025. This milestone marks a journey of crafting exquisite pastries and coffee with a strong commitment to inclusivity and quality.

Throughout the week, Bloom Cafe will showcase its signature dishes, including the Pistachio Royale Tarte, a delicate and rich pastry topped with crushed pistachios and velvety cream, the perfectly flaky Butter Croissant, and the creamy yet bold Spanish Latte. These fan-favorites have become symbols of Bloom’s passion for bringing modern European flavors to a diverse audience, without compromising on dietary preferences or values.

Chef Parth Gupta, Founder of Bloom Cafe, shares his thoughts, “This anniversary is not just a celebration of our success, but of the incredible people who have made Bloom what it is today, our dedicated team, loyal customers, and supportive community. Every pastry, every cup of coffee, and every smile we share makes this journey worth it. At Bloom, we’re proud to offer indulgent treats that everyone can enjoy, no matter their dietary needs.”

Bloom Café invites you to be a part of a special week filled with exclusive discounts, limited-edition creations, and little surprises along the way. This is our way of sharing the magic of modern European pastries—crafted to be vegetarian, egg-free, and gelatin-free—with everyone who walks through our doors.”