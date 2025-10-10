BLR Airport Launches New Mitti Café at Terminal 2, Supported by Bajaj Finserv and Zscaler’s Inclusion-Focused CSR

Bengaluru, October 10, 2025: As part of its vision to create an inclusive, people-first airport experience, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has launched a new Mitti Café outlet at BLR Airport’s Terminal 2. This launch marks a significant milestone in the enduring partnership between BLR Airport and Mitti Café, emphasising a shared vision for an airport experience that is socially conscious and inclusive, while empowering communities and creating meaningful opportunities. The café has been supported by Bajaj Finserv and Zscaler under their CSR efforts that focus on Inclusion for persons with disabilities.

Hari Marar, MD & CEO of BIAL, said, “At BIAL, we believe airports should reflect spaces that are welcoming, inclusive, and empowering. Mitti Café’s new outlet at Terminal 2 brings that belief to life. We had the privilege of being part of Mitti Café’s early journey, placing our trust in a young organisation with a big dream—to create dignified employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. It is deeply rewarding to see that trust grow into a powerful, visible commitment to inclusion. We are proud to continue this journey with Mitti Café and even prouder to celebrate the incredible spirit, resilience, and talent that their team brings to our airport community.” “We are incredibly grateful to BIAL and its leadership for their belief in our mission when we were still small,” said Alina Alam, Founder CEO-Mitti Cafe. “Developed in partnership with Bajaj Finserv and Zscaler’s CSR program, the opening of our new outlet at Terminal 2 reaffirms our commitment to creating inclusive spaces where ability is celebrated and opportunities are created.” Shefali Bajaj, Chairperson, CSR Steering Committee, said, “At Bajaj Finserv, we have always believed in fostering inclusion for persons with disabilities. Our collaboration with Mitti Café is a step towards building a more inclusive society while creating sustainable income opportunities for them. This marks our fourth initiative together, and we hope it enables many more individuals to access meaningful employment opportunities.” Sachin Jain, Chairperson, CSR Steering Committee, Zscaler, said, “At Zscaler, our CSR efforts are driven by a commitment to create secure, equitable, and resilient communities through education, empowerment, and inclusion. Whether it’s nurturing talent in STEM and cybersecurity, supporting sustainable development, or fostering dignity and inclusion, our initiatives empower individuals and help communities thrive. The launch of Mitti Café’s new outlet at Bangalore Airport brings this vision to life—creating opportunities for persons with disabilities and showcasing the transformative power of inclusive spaces.”

Mitti Café is an acclaimed non-profit that fosters economic independence and dignity for adults with physical, intellectual, and multiple disabilities. From humble beginnings, Mitti Café has grown into one of the world’s largest chains of cafés managed entirely by persons with disabilities.

At BLR Airport, diversity and inclusion are woven into the travel experience through thoughtful initiatives like the Sunflower Lanyard program for hidden disabilities, the Sensory Room for neurodivergent travellers, and partnerships with organisations like Mitti Café. The Airport is committed to creating an environment where inclusion is not just an aspiration, but a lived reality. The new Mitti Café outlet at Terminal 2 is a powerful extension of that commitment—offering travellers fresh, high-quality meals and beverages, while standing as a visible symbol of what becomes possible when opportunity meets ability. Every meal served will tell a story of resilience, dignity, and the belief that true inclusion strengthens and enriches communities.