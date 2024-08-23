Blue Bee Studios to Launch New Scarf Collection with Trunk Show in Tremont, Ohio

Rocky River, OH, August 23, 2024 –Blue Bee Studios, a digital art and design studio in Rocky River, Ohio, is launching its fall and winter scarf collection with a classic trunk show, Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4 – 6 p.m. in Tremont at the Kaiser Gallery, 2418 Professor Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio.

The event will include a viewing of the newly released scarf line designed by Sue Krizman, owner of Blue Bee Studios, as well as an opportunity for patrons to try on these beautiful and luxurious scarves. Light refreshments will be served, and attendees can place orders for the scarves at the event.

In 2021, Krizman launched Blue Bee Studios as a digital art and design studio featuring licensable, hand drawn patterns for the textile and home décor industries. Since then, they have expanded the studios offerings to include an extensive line of 100% silk, “vegan silk” and satin scarves featuring her intricate and rich designs.

Blue Bee Studios is on the international Creative Howl listing of artists as well as Illustrators for Hire directory, Ohio Artists Council, and is featured in Surface Design News, Patternfolk by Aimee Parker, and Accompany by Colleen Underwood.