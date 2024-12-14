Blue Dart’s ‘Merry Express’ Delivers Festive Cheer with Special Discounts on Domestic and International Shipments

Mumbai, 14th December 2024:Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia’s premier express-air, integrated transportation, and distribution logistics company, is ushering in the holiday season with its “Merry Express” offer. Available from 15th December 2023 to 15th January 2024, this festive offer provides customers with discounted rates on domestic and international shipments, ensuring gifts reach loved ones in time for the holidays.

Customers can avail themselves of a up to 40% off on domestic shipments weighing between 2-10 kg, and up to 50% off on international shipments with specific weights ranging from 3-25 kg across India. The offer applies to both domestic priority and international shipments, with terms and conditions. As a customer-centric company, Blue Dart is committed to continuously enhancing its products and services, providing customers with added value during this festive season. With the ‘Merry Express’ offer, customers can send festive gifts to over 56,000 locations across India and 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company leverages advanced technology and automation to ensure the speed, safety, and reliability of each delivery, consistently providing excellence at every touchpoint.

“We are excited to offer this special promotion as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering joy and ensuring seamless experiences for our customers during the festive season,” said Dipanjan Banerjee, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Dart. “Our Merry Express offer embodies our dedication to providing innovative solutions, speed, and reliability, making it easier for our customers to share their festive cheer with loved ones across the globe.”

This limited-time offer is available at all Blue Dart retail stores and extends to home bookings with doorstep pickup at no additional cost. Customers can contact Blue Dart’s Customer Care at 1860 233 1234 or email customerservice@bluedart.com. For more information or to book shipments, visit www.bluedart.com.