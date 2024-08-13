BluSmart crosses 1,500 electric trips milestone in UAE since launch

Dubai, UAE 13 August 2024: BluSmart, UAE’s first all electric full-stack, chauffeured premium limousine service announced a significant milestone completing over 1500 electric trips in a short span since its launch in the UAE. Since June 1, BluSmart has rapidly gained traction, underscoring its commitment to providing sustainable, efficient, and high-quality transportation solutions.

BluSmart is decarbonizing, electrifying & revolutionizing mobility at scale. The premium BluSmart Audi e-tron EV fleet has completed a remarkable 24,000 clean kilometres and saved over 2.3 tonnes of CO2 emissions since its launch, reinforcing its mission to reduce the carbon footprint and promote green mobility in the UAE.It has significantly elevated the customer experience and has been rated 4.95/5 on iOS & android.

“We are delighted to receive such a positive response in the initial months of operations in the UAE. Our aim is to provide exceptional service quality and eco-friendly transportation solutions while keeping customer delight, safety and reliability at the heart of our operations. Following the customer response and success in Dubai, we plan to expand our operations by adding more fleet to the UAE market year on year.” said Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-founder, BluSmart.

BluSmart’s International foray with the expansion into this region aligns with the UAE’s vision for sustainable development and smart city initiatives. By offering a clean and efficient alternative to traditional ride-hailing services, BluSmart is setting new standards in the industry and contributing to a greener future.

With over 7,600 EV fleet in India , BluSmart has completed more than 17 million emission-free trips, saving over 40 million kgs of CO2 emissions. Customers can download the BluSmart App from the iOS or Android play store and book their luxurious, eco-friendly ride and contribute in saving carbon emissions and be part of this net zero journey.