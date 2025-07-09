B&M Financial Launches Smart Money Moves to Help People Control Money

Westchester County, NY, July 09, 2025 — B&M Financial Management Services is excited to announce the launch of its transformative group coaching program, Smart Money Moves Coaching, designed to help individuals and families take control of their money, tackle everyday money challenges, and build lasting habits for a stronger financial future.

The Smart Money Moves program will offer participants the support, tools, and strategies they need to overcome common money hurdles like budgeting struggles, debt stress, inconsistent savings, and a lack of confidence when it comes to making money decisions.

Theresa Todman, founder of B&M Financial Management Services, brings years of experience in money coaching, bookkeeping, and money management training to the program. “I created Smart Money Moves Coaching for real people who are tired of feeling stuck when it comes to their money. This is about making confident choices and creating a plan that actually works,” said Todman.

The Smart Money Moves Group Coaching Program offers live, interactive coaching sessions, providing participants with personalized strategies to manage their money with confidence. The program covers essential topics such as budgeting, saving, and eliminating debt, all within a supportive, judgment-free environment. Participants will also receive tools to build consistent, long-term money habits that stick. This program is especially valuable for those who feel overwhelmed managing their monthly expenses, are stuck in the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle, struggle to save or pay down debt, or simply want the support and guidance to start making smarter money decisions.

Enrollment is now open, and spots are limited to ensure every participant receives personalized attention.