boAt Launches Aavante Bar Prime Soundbar Series with Up to 600W Sound and 5.2-Channel Audio

Mumbai, Aug 14: boAt, India’s audio and wearables brand, announced the launch of its new Aavante Bar Prime soundbar series, expanding its home audio portfolio with a range designed for immersive everyday entertainment. The lineup comprises the Aavante Bar Prime DA600, Aavante Bar Prime B450 and Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D, bringing together up to 600W boAt Signature Sound, 5.2-channel surround sound, Dolby technologies and dual subwoofers for powerful, room-filling audio across movies, live sports, gaming and music.

The flagship Aavante Bar Prime DA600 delivers 600W boAt Signature Sound and 5.2-channel surround sound, with Dolby Atmos, dual wired subwoofers and dual rear satellite speakers. The Aavante Bar Prime B450 offers 450W sound output and 5.2-channel surround sound, along with dual wired subwoofers and rear satellite speakers. The Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D features Dolby Audio and balanced acoustics for everyday entertainment. Across the lineup, users can enjoy Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI , USB, AUX and Optical connectivity, enabling compatibility with televisions, gaming consoles and a wide range of entertainment devices.

Built around the campaign thought, “Double the Bass, Double the Impact,” the new lineup brings deeper bass and room-filling sound to everyday entertainment. With dual subwoofers, Dolby technologies and boAt Signature Sound across the range, the Aavante Bar Prime series is designed to make movies more immersive, gaming more engaging, sports more energetic and music more powerful.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Nayyar, CEO, boAt, said,

“Home entertainment is becoming an increasingly important part of how Indian consumers experience content, whether it is movies, sports, gaming or music. With the Aavante Bar Prime series, we are bringing together powerful sound, immersive technologies like Dolby Atmos and thoughtful design at an accessible price point. Our focus is simple: to make premium home audio experiences available to many more Indian households and build boAt into a leading lifestyle technology brand across every screen and entertainment occasion.”

As consumers spend more time experiencing content across OTT platforms, connected televisions, gaming and live sports, audio is becoming an increasingly important part of the home entertainment experience. Consumers are looking beyond traditional television speakers for solutions that can deliver richer, more immersive sound without the complexity or footprint of conventional home theatre systems. The Aavante Bar Prime series has been designed for this evolving entertainment landscape, combining powerful acoustics, immersive surround sound and modern connectivity in a sleek, space-efficient form factor.