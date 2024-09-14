BOB Biz Means Business from Scandinavian Spaces

Austin, TX, September 14, 2024 — Scandinavian Spaces has spearheaded the ancillary furniture charge. For almost a decade, the company has provided the US market with imagination, creativity, and forward-thinking workplace solutions. The latest introduction from Scandinavian Spaces is BOB Biz, a personalized, versatile workstation. The collection cultivates a safe space where creativity can flourish.

BOB Biz means Business. The collection, which includes customizable one-seater, two-seater, or four-seater workstations, is designed to create intimate spaces with a splash of luxury. What sets BOB Biz apart is its divider panels, which create a room within a room. The acoustic properties allow BOB Biz to become an oasis and tone down the world around it. The one-seater comes standard with castors and a handle on the back for easy mobility. Personalize your workstation with armrests, coat hooks, solid wood tables, and side tables in different shapes and sizes. BOB Biz offers a flexible destination that helps to enrich productivity.

Designed by Thomas Bernstrand and Stefan Borselius for Scandinavian Spaces’ partner Blå Station, BOB Biz has already significantly impacted the contract market. In May 2024, Interior Design Magazine recognized the collection’s excellence by awarding it an NYCxDesign Award in the competitive contract furniture category.

The rise of hybrid work arrangements has permanently transformed the office into a destination – a place to collaborate, host team meetings and foster community. The office has shifted to a home away from home, and BOB Biz is here to help navigate this new landscape.