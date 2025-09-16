Boba Bhai expands footprint with 70th Store in Bengaluru

Bengaluru 16.09.25 – Boba Bhai, India’s first Korean Indian fusion food brand, announced the opening of its 70th outlet on Brigade Road–Commercial Street in Bengaluru. The kiosk-format store, launched on 5 September 2025, recorded an average of 150–200 orders per day in its first week of operations.

This launch also marks Boba Bhai’s 25th outlet in Bengaluru, a city that has played a key role in the brand’s expansion journey. The choice of Commercial Street, one of the city’s busiest retail and food destinations, adds further significance to the milestone.

“Opening our 70th store on Commercial Street is a proud moment for us. Bengaluru has been one of our most important markets, and the response here continues to motivate us to grow faster. As we expand into new cities such as Lucknow and Udaipur, we are also working on launching new SKUs to keep the menu exciting and relevant. The goal is to scale Boba Bhai across India while staying true to our promise of fun, flavour, and accessibility,” said Dhruv Kohli, Founder, Boba Bhai.

The new outlet features Boba Bhai’s signature menu, including popular bubble teas such as Taro Lava, Tender Coconut, and Japanese Matcha, alongside Korean-inspired offerings like the Honey Sriracha Veggie Burger, Honey Sriracha Paneer Burger, and Cluck N Crunch Fried Chicken Burger. Street-food favourites such as Korean Fried Chicken and Loaded Momos are also part of the line-up.