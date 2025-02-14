Bodhsara’s Mita Vinay Honored with Prestigious Forttuna Global Excellence Award 2024, award in Health and Wellness Category

Bengaluru, 14th February 2025: Mita Vinay, the passionate founder of Bodhsara, has been awarded the highly sought-after Forttuna Global Excellence Award 2024, award in Health and Wellness Category, recognizing her profound impact on the global health and wellness landscape. This international accolade celebrates her unwavering commitment to blending ancient wisdom with contemporary practices, making holistic well-being both accessible and transformative.

Thirteen years ago, Mita experienced firsthand how yoga can heal acute physical ailments and how mindfulness can change a person’s awareness of life. This transformative journey led her to explore various wellness practices, culminating in Bodhsara—a platform dedicated to making holistic healing accessible and shifting health approaches from reactive to preventive. As a certified Hatha and Yin Yoga Teacher, Mita actively advocates for the benefits of yoga, mindfulness, and toxin removal in preventing ill-health and disease.

Bodhsara, a brand built on Mita’s vision, has become a beacon for individuals seeking a balanced, mindful approach to life. With an emphasis on sustainable practices and personalized wellness, the platform helps people connect with their health on a deeper level, encouraging them to live with intention and mindfulness.

The Forttuna Global Excellence Award 2024, award in Health and Wellness Category is a prestigious recognition that honors those who have made a significant contribution to the well-being of individuals and communities worldwide. Mita’s win highlights not just her innovative approach to wellness, but also her ability to inspire positive change that resonates on a global scale.

“I am truly humbled and honored by this recognition,” shared Mita Vinay. “This award is not just mine—it belongs to the entire Bodhsara family. Together, we are creating a movement that values well-being, mindfulness, and sustainability, and I am excited to continue this journey.”

The award ceremony, held in Dubai on 7th December 2024, gathered thought leaders and innovators from around the world, celebrating the individuals and organizations driving change in health and wellness. Mita’s win places both her and Bodhsara among the leaders shaping the future of the industry, positioning them for even greater impact in the years to come.

As Bodhsara looks ahead, the brand is poised for continued growth and innovation, with plans to expand its reach and further enrich its offerings. Mita’s vision of making wellness a cornerstone of daily life is more alive than ever, and Bodhsara is ready to lead the way in empowering individuals to live more mindful, sustainable, and fulfilling lives.