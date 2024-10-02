BOKA Group Appoints former Defence Secretary, Sir Ben Wallace, KCB, PC, as a Partner

London – October 2, 2024 | BOKA Group, today announces the appointment of Sir Ben Wallace, KCB, PC as a Partner and part of its expanding investment team, starting on October 2, 2024.

BOKA Group is an expanding Private Equity fund, investing in next generation technology, focusing on AI, cybersecurity, quantum, aerospace, advanced manufacturing and infrastructure innovation.

BOKA’s portfolio companies serve both the growing demands of the commercial sector as well as providing solutions to national security and defence communities within NATO, AUKUS and allies.

Sir Ben is a distinguished British politician, a former Security Minister and one of Britain’s and NATO’s longest serving Defence secretaries, in office from 2019-2023. He brings a wealth of experience in defence development, policy, military strategy, and national security.

During his tenure his leadership coincided with major geopolitical events, including the current Ukraine conflict and the UK’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. He was an instrumental figure in the creation and publishing the UK’s first Defence Artificial Intelligence Strategy and establishing the UK National Cyber Force.

Leveraging his extensive understanding of innovation in defence and national security, with strong government and commercial relationships, Sir Ben will be part of BOKA Group’s leadership team guiding our direction and expanding market presence and accelerating growth.

Sir Ben Wallace said: “It is in everybody’s interest that the West protects itself from those that seek us harm. Sadly, threats are aimed, not just, at our militaries but also our private sectors and infrastructure. If we are to stay one step ahead of our adversaries, then we need to invest in next generation technology and learn from the current conflicts.

“I’m joining BOKA Group because I believe together we can lead in defence innovation and investment. I will be using my experience to help BOKA become experts in targeting needed solutions for defence and security requirements as well as dual use technology that has the ability to deliver growth across the board.”

A spokesperson for BOKA said: “We are pleased to welcome Sir Ben Wallace. His deep understanding of the defence sector and the geopolitical landscape, together with his proven leadership as one of NATO’s longest serving defence ministers, will be instrumental in propelling BOKA Group further in this rapidly expanding sector””

A spokesperson for ADS, the trade association for for the UK’s aerospace, defence, security and space sectors, said: “Investment in the UK defence sector is critical to our ongoing success, and on behalf of our 1400 member companies, we are always delighted to welcome any and all vehicles that unlock opportunities for growth, innovation and capability development.

“SMEs in particular find it it difficult when accessing finance for their ongoing development, and ADS look forward to working in close collaboration with former Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, as he joins BOKA Group as Partner in its in its investment team.”