Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan Rents Out His Rs. 17.5 Crore Juhu Apartment: Square Yards

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has recently rented out his property in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu locality for Rs. 4.5 lakh per month, reflecting the ongoing strength in real estate activity. The transaction, reviewed by Square Yards, was officially registered with a stamp duty of Rs. 42,500. The property, situated within Siddhi Vinayak Presidency Co-operative Housing, spans 1,912 sq. ft. (177.72 sq. m).

Aaryan originally purchased and registered the apartment on June 30, 2024, for Rs. 17.5 crore, jointly with his mother, Mala Tiwari. The purchase incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 1.05 crore and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000, including two car parking spaces. According to SquareYards.com, the rental yield on Aaryan’s property stands at 3.1%. This transaction is part of Aaryan’s broader real estate portfolio; in July 2023, his mother and father together invested Rs. 16.5 crore in an apartment on the 8th floor of the same housing project.

The housing society is located in Juhu, a favourite among celebrities, which is known for its scenic beachfront and vibrant atmosphere, with numerous luxury high-rises offering sea views. The locality’s appeal is further heightened by its proximity to a range of high-end amenities, making it a highly desirable address for celebrities, professionals, and businesspeople alike. Earlier this year, renowned screenwriter, poet, and lyricist Javed Akhtar also purchased a property in Juhu, underscoring the area’s continued popularity among the elite as reported by Square Yards.

Kartik Aaryan has rapidly risen to prominence as one of India’s most popular and bankable young stars, with successful films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His charming on-screen presence and relatable performances have earned him a massive fan following, establishing him as a leading figure in the new generation of Bollywood actors. His recent performance in Chandu Champion has been well-received, and his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated for release this Diwali.