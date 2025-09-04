Bombay Dyeing Unveils Its Latest Festive Home Collection – Where Tradition Meets Modern Living

Mumbai, 4 September 2025: As the festive season lights up homes across India, Bombay Dyeing, one of the nation’s most iconic and trusted home fashion brands, proudly unveils its Festive 2025 Collection. With a perfect blend of heritage-inspired artistry and contemporary design sensibilities, this collection is crafted to transform living spaces into havens of comfort, style, and celebration.

Festivals in India are not just about rituals and traditions, they are about creating memories with family, adorning homes, and embracing the joy of togetherness. This year’s collection from Bombay Dyeing embodies that very spirit: products that serve as indulgent upgrades for your own home or as thoughtful, premium gifting solutions for loved ones.

Highlights of the Festive Collection

Bedsheets – Heritage, Luxury & Design Innovation

Each bedsheet line in the Festive Collection is an ode to India’s cultural richness while meeting the lifestyle needs of today’s discerning consumers.

Celebrating India Range – “Where Tradition Meets Comfort”

Paying tribute to India’s diverse crafts from Ajrakh prints of Gujarat to Kasavu weaves of Kerala, this premium 300 TC 100% cotton range is a tapestry of the country’s artisanal excellence. Special India Box gift editions make this range a collector’s delight and a perfect festive present.

Rani ka Baug – “Sleep in the Splendour of Royal Gardens”

Inspired by the grandeur of Jaipur’s royal gardens, this collection features exquisite digital prints on 400 TC cotton. Every design brings regal beauty into everyday living.

Grid Space – “Modern Geometry for the Urban Home”

Clean lines and abstract geometry come alive in minimalist cotton designs. Perfect for contemporary homes, this collection adds a touch of sophistication to city living.

Ethnicity – “Tradition, Reimagined for Today”

With earthy palettes, reinterpreted heritage motifs, and festive-ready packaging, this range blends nostalgia with modern elegance.

Towels – Everyday Luxury, Redefined

Bombay Dyeing’s towel collection is designed to bring together performance and indulgence.

Super UltrX – “Designed for Life in Motion”

Engineered for speed and efficiency, these quick-dry, ultra-absorbent towels are ideal for the fast-paced, active lifestyle.

Santino – “Turn Your Bath Into a Spa”

Plush, high GSM towels with delicate embroidery, Santino wraps you in spa-like luxury and comfort every day.

“At Bombay Dyeing, we believe that festivals are about more than just celebration – they’re about creating warm, inviting spaces that reflect both heritage and contemporary comfort. Our design philosophy has always focused on bringing together India’s traditions with modern innovations. With this festive collection, we continue to tell India’s stories through textiles, blending artistry, elegance and everyday functionality,” said Khiroda Jena, Chief Financial Officer Operations, Bombay Dyeing.

Why This Collection Matters