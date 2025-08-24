Bondada Engineering Limited has incorporated a subsidiary under the name Bondada Dynamics Private Limited

India, 24 August 2025: The incorporation of Bondada Dynamics Private Limited marks a significant milestone in the strategic growth journey of Bondada Engineering Limited. This development represents a purposeful diversification and a forward-looking step towards the Company’s long-term vision of expanding its footprint across critical and high-potential sectors of national importance. The newly incorporated subsidiary will serve as a dedicated vehicle for the Company’s entry into the defence sector, an area of immense strategic relevance and opportunity.

With the Government of India’s continuing thrust on “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliance) and the “Make in India” initiative in the defence and aerospace domain, the Company firmly believes that the establishment of this subsidiary will enable it to actively participate in indigenisation, cutting-edge technology development, and highvalue engineering products and services in the defence sector.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Bondada Raghavendra Rao, Chairman & Managing Director Bondada Engineering Limited, said, “The incorporation of Bondada Dynamics is a defining step in our strategic journey. This initiative is not just about entering a new sector; it is about taking on a mission that aligns with our nation’s aspirations. India is at a crucial juncture where indigenisation and technological self-reliance are vital to our future. With Bondada Dynamics, we aim to contribute directly to building a stronger, self-reliant defence ecosystem. Our efforts will focus on developing indigenous capabilities, creating world-class technologies, and supporting the country’s security and strategic priorities while building sustainable value for future generations”.

Through Bondada Dynamics Private Limited, the Company aspires to:

Establish a strong presence in the domain of defence technologies, in the areas of design, development, manufacture and maintenance of defence platforms, equipment, systems, subsystems, assemblies and sub-assemblies.

Leverage its proven expertise in engineering, project execution, and innovation to deliver advanced solutions for the defence ecosystem.

Collaborate with key stakeholders, research institutions, academia and industry partners to create intellectual properties and develop manufacturing technologies, to make signification contribution toward fulfilling the nation’s strategic and security objectives.

Adding to this, Rear Admiral R. Sreenivas, VSM (Retd), Group Chief Executive Officer, Bondada Engineering Limited stated, “With Bondada’s proven engineering expertise and innovation-driven approach, Bondada Dynamics is poised to deliver cutting-edge technologies and solutions to the defence ecosystem. We are committed to fostering collaborations with industry, academia, and research institutions to strengthen indigenous capabilities and drive long-term value creation.”

This strategic move not only broadens the scope of operations of Bondada Engineering Limited but also reinforces the Company’s commitment to diversifying its business portfolio, creating new growth avenues, and aligning its corporate vision with the nation’s evolving industrial and strategic priorities.

The incorporation of the subsidiary is expected to open up vast opportunities for the Company and strengthen its positioning as a multi-domain player with the ability to serve both civilian and defence infrastructure needs.