The much-anticipated discussion o f “Zaira”, authored by Professor Vinita Dhondiyal Bhatnagar, took place at the iconic Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place, New Delhi. The event was graced by the presence of her mentor, Professor Malashri Lal, and the distinguished bureaucrat and polymath, The novel’s title, “Zaira”, means “a shining flower,” and it tells the poignant story of a college girl grappling with the guilt of her idol’s untimely death. Themes of hope, resilience, and courage are woven into the narrative, offering readers a message of inspiration and strength.

Following the book launch, a lively and insightful discussion took place. Brigadier Sanjay Agarwal (Former Security Advisor, MHA) offered a nuanced literary critique, delving into the novel’s exploration of friendship, romance, ambition, and glamour. The vibrant city of Bhopal serves as the backdrop for much of the story, adding depth and texture to the narrative.

During the discussion, Vinita shared the inspiration behind the novel, reflecting on her writing journey, creative process, and future literary ambitions. The audience, a diverse mix from various walks of life, engaged actively in the conversation. Kaneez Zehra Razavi, who traveled from Bhopal for the event, emphasized the importance of the dialogues in advancing the plot. Ms. Kasturi Kanthan commented on the novel’s fast-paced storyline and sharp characterizations, while Pravin Dubey expressed hope for a Hindi translation of “Zaira” in the near future.