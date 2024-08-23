BOP Realty’s Gaurav Mavi Commends New LTCG Tax Amendment for Boosting Real Estate Investments

In a recent statement, Gaurav Mavi, Co-founder of BOP Realty, highlighted the far-reaching implications of the recent amendment to the Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax, particularly in the context of the real estate sector. According to Mr. Mavi, the new provisions introduced by the government are set to significantly influence investment decisions, offering a much-needed boost to the market.

“The recent amendment to the LTCG tax is poised to have a significant impact on the real estate sector, particularly in how it will influence investment decisions,” said Mr. Mavi. “By offering a choice between a 12.5% tax rate without indexation and a 20% rate with indexation, the government has introduced a level of flexibility that is both progressive and pragmatic. This move is likely to stimulate activity in the market by reducing the tax burden on sellers, making real estate transactions more attractive.”

Mr. Mavi emphasized that this amendment is especially beneficial for investors dealing with properties that have seen substantial appreciation over time. The option to opt for the lower 12.5% tax rate without indexation could lead to substantial tax savings for these investors. However, he also noted that for properties where appreciation is closer to inflation, the traditional 20% rate with the benefit of indexation might still be the more advantageous option.

“It is crucial to note,” he added, “that to avail the 20% tax rate with indexation, the property must be purchased before July 23, 2024. After this date, the indexation benefit will no longer be available, which previously allowed sellers to adjust the purchase price of their property for inflation, thereby reducing the taxable capital gains. This means that sellers won’t be able to increase their property’s original purchase price to reduce the taxable capital gains.”

Mr. Mavi also praised the government’s thoughtful approach, stating, “This thoughtful approach by the government not only addresses the industry’s concerns but also aligns with the broader objective of sustaining growth in the real estate sector. As we move forward, I expect this flexibility to contribute positively to the overall market sentiment, particularly in boosting confidence among investors and developers alike.”

The recent amendment to the LTCG tax reflects the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for real estate investments. By allowing property owners to choose the most advantageous tax rate based on their specific circumstances, this move is expected to lead to an increase in transactions and a more dynamic market.