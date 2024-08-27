BOP sold over 180 commercial shops of GWSS worth Rs 150 crore in Greater Noida

Noida: BOP.in, in partnership with Gaurs Group, has proudly announced the overwhelming success of the “Kaun Banega Car-O-Pati” offer, unveiled as part of the Mega Property Carnival that ran from 26th July to 25th August 2024. This highly anticipated event, held at the Gaur World Smart Street in Greater Noida West, saw a remarkable turnout of property investors and homebuyers alike, with over 180 shops sold and ₹150 crore worth of property transacted during the carnival.

The carnival was an extravagant celebration, featuring a vibrant children’s play area, live music, dance performances, and various entertainment acts. This lively atmosphere allowed potential buyers and their families to enjoy the festivities while exploring lucrative investment opportunities in the Gaur World Smart Street project. The carnival and the Kaun Banega Car-O-Pati contest not only attracted investors but also proved to be a dream event for anyone seeking a second source of income through real estate.

Mr. Gaurav Mavi, Co-Founder of BOP.in, shared his thoughts on the success of the event, “We are thrilled with the incredible response to the Kaun Banega Car-O-Pati offer and the Mega Property Carnival. Selling over 180 shops and seeing such significant transactions proves the faith our customers have in the Gaur World Smart Street project. Our vision was to provide an opportunity for secure and profitable investments, and the enthusiasm shown by investors has surpassed our expectations. We thank everyone who participated, and we look forward to continuing to deliver value-driven projects that empower our clients to expand their financial horizons.”

The Kaun Banega Car-O-Pati offer, with a car on every booking, provided a range of exciting incentives, including a flat discount of ₹1,000 per square foot on all bookings, zero GST, no stamp duty i.e. 5% cost of stamp covered by the developer, and an exclusive Amazon gift voucher. These offers, coupled with the 9-year guaranteed income plan, provided a unique and rewarding investment opportunity for buyers.