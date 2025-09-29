Borosil launches ‘Kitchen Connection’ to transform kitchens & upgrade lifestyles

Mumbai, 29 September 2025, Friday: Borosil, India’s leading consumer brand with a digital-first approach, has launched Kitchen Connection, celebrating the epicentre of every household – the kitchen. Borosil is now taking an initiative to give your kitchen a full makeover to make your entire lifestyle simpler, smarter & better. Featuring the celebrated actor Neena Gupta in the debut edition, it goes beyond kitchens as mere cooking spaces, showcasing them as the heart of every home, where memories are created and families connect. Each story highlights the emotions and personalities that make a kitchen truly alive, while showing how Borosil brings together functionality, warmth, and aesthetics to make everyday life easier and more joyful.

With this concept, Borosil showcased its wide portfolio of end-to-end kitchen solutions – from airtight glass storage jars, to insulated Hot-N-Fresh lunch boxes, easy-to-use appliances, and proudly Made-in-India dinnerware. Additionally, the Flame Star glass-top gas stove with 8mm glass thickness added efficiency and ease to the cooking experience, while a personalised copper water bottle with her name brought a thoughtful touch, reinforcing Borosil’s attention to detail and everyday delight.

Barnali Shankar, VP – Marketing, Borosil Ltd., said: “With Kitchen Connection, we wanted to shift the spotlight to this space – often a hidden part of one’s house – and bring it centre stage, along with the people behind it. As a brand that has been an integral part of Indian kitchens for over 60 years, this is our way of saying thank you – for letting us be part of your everyday stories.”

People from across India are also invited to do a full kitchen makeover and give it a Borosil edge via www.myborosil.com. Winning entries will be featured in upcoming editions. Each home will be transformed into a space that mirrors its owner’s personality, blending warmth, elegance, and practicality. Alongside the makeover, conversations explore the small, meaningful rituals that define daily life – making each kitchen uniquely personal.