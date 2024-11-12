BrandLink Launches to Simplify and Streamline Influencer Marketing for Businesses and Creators

Harrisburg, PA, November 12, 2024 — BrandLink, a new mobile-first platform, has launched to address the growing need for accessible and affordable influencer marketing solutions for businesses of all sizes. By removing traditional barriers such as high costs and complex processes, BrandLink enables businesses and influencers to collaborate directly through a streamlined interface.

Influencer marketing is one of the fastest-growing segments of digital marketing, valued at $16.4 billion in 2022 and projected to surpass $21 billion by 2025 (Statista). However, many businesses, especially small to medium-sized enterprises, struggle with the high fees and inefficiencies associated with traditional agencies or platforms. BrandLink offers a new approach by allowing users to bypass intermediaries, providing an intuitive space for direct, project-based collaboration.

How BrandLink Works

BrandLink allows businesses to search for and connect with influencers based on specific filters such as niche, location, and audience size. Influencers, in turn, can set their own rates and customize service packages, making the platform flexible and transparent for both parties.

“Many small businesses and creators have been priced out of influencer marketing or deterred by the complexity of current solutions,” said Sean Adhikari, Founder of BrandLink. “With BrandLink, we wanted to create a platform that simplifies this process and makes it accessible to everyone, whether you’re a local business or a content creator looking to grow.”

The platform is designed to accommodate businesses of all sizes, from startups to established companies, while empowering influencers to manage their collaborations independently.

Meeting a Growing Market Demand

With over 30 million small businesses in the U.S. alone (U.S. Small Business Administration), BrandLink addresses a significant market segment often overlooked by traditional influencer platforms. The tool aims to bridge the gap for companies looking to engage audiences authentically without the high costs typically associated with influencer marketing agencies.

Availability

BrandLink is now available for download on the Apple App Store. For more information about how BrandLink works and its impact on influencer marketing, visit their website.