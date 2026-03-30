Breaking Records, Building Trust: Property Ka Dhurandhar 2.0 Triumphs Big

Mores has raised the bar for real estate exhibitions with the successful rollout of Property Ka Dhurandhar 2.0, delivering strong sales momentum and high buyer engagement. Anchored on trust, impact, and performance, the event brought together over 20 leading developers under one roof, offering more than 50 residential and commercial projects across varied budgets.

The exhibition witnessed an overwhelming response from homebuyers and investors, resulting in over 180 confirmed bookings and engagement from 500+ serious buyers. Running from 10 AM to 9 PM, the event also stood out for its extended duration, allowing attendees more time to evaluate options, conduct due diligence, and make informed investment decisions.

A key highlight was the surge in demand for studio apartments, reflecting a growing preference for compact, high-yield investment options. With affordability, low maintenance, and strong rental potential, studio units emerged as a top choice among both first-time buyers and seasoned investors. Mores capitalised on this trend by strategically showcasing such offerings, driving significant traction.

Industry observers attribute the event’s success to competitive pricing, a customer-centric approach, and a curated selection of projects. By enabling direct interaction between developers and buyers, the platform fostered transparency and boosted confidence in the property market.

Building on this momentum, Mores is set to launch Property Ka Dhurandhar 2.0 Reloaded, which promises a larger lineup of developers, expanded project offerings, and a sharper focus on high-growth investment opportunities. With rising demand for smart real estate investments, the upcoming edition aims to further enhance value for buyers, investors, and developers alike.

The success of Property Ka Dhurandhar 2.0 underscores how innovation and execution can redefine property buying experiences, positioning Mores as a key player in shaping the future of real estate events.