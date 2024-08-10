Breakr Revolutionizes Influencer Marketing, Saving Brands 40% in Marketing Costs and Launches New Features

Atlanta, GA, August 10, 2024 — Breakr, the trailblazing marketing platform, is proud to announce its groundbreaking solution that is transforming the entire industry. By providing cutting-edge software completely free of traditional monthly fees and relying on small transactional revenues, Breakr is enabling artists and companies to save up to 40 percent on their marketing budgets. Breakr’s innovative approach eliminates financial barriers, allowing users to access high-caliber marketing technology without the burden of recurring costs. This strategy has led to widespread adoption across all levels of the music industry, from major labels, small and midsize businesses, and independent artists. Breakr’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of creator marketing infrastructure designed to maximize reach and engagement, primarily driven by global search and discovery at the consumer level. Users can leverage these tools to create and manage campaigns, track performance metrics, and collaborate with creators, all without the worry of monthly software expenses.

Key Features and Benefits:

– Cost Efficiency: Breakr users report an average savings of 40% on their marketing budgets, thanks to the platform’s patented transactional revenue model.

– No Monthly Fees: By removing traditional software fees, Breakr ensures that its powerful tools are accessible to all, regardless of budget.

– Success-Based Revenue Model: Breakr only earns when its clients and creators succeed, aligning the platform’s interests with those of its users.

– Advanced Marketing Tools: Users gain access to ultramodern technology that enhances their marketing efforts, driving engagement and growth.

– Industry-Wide Adoption: The removal of financial barriers has led to a mass proliferation of Breakr’s technology, revolutionizing marketing strategies across the music industry.

– Contractual Obligation: No procurement or contracts needed.

– Tracking: All agency campaigns can be uploaded directly and they will receive complementary internal enterprise tracking, allowing labels and brands to look back at past effectiveness, and consolidate all data into one centralized place.

– New Feature Launch: Breakr’s latest features include exportable real-time white label metrics reports for management and key stakeholders (with streaming data included), label level wallet distribution across artists and brands, CRM save feature enhancements, and label-side search modifications, providing even more value and capabilities to users.

– AI: Breakr has partnered with Shaped.ai to develop unique creator recommendation models tailored for each of their clients, leveraging zero-party, first-party, and third-party data. This collaboration enhances the platform’s ability to deliver highly personalized and effective marketing campaigns. It gets smarter every time a client clicks a button, unlike all other platforms in the space.

– White Label API: Breakr was built on an extendable API, enabling them to deliver a seamless first-party experience for the Breakr app. This robust architecture also allows Breakr to create powerful white-labeled and API solutions for third parties eager to leverage its proprietary core technologies.

“Breakr is dedicated to democratizing access to high-quality marketing tools,” said Tony Brown, CEO and Co-Founder at Breakr. “Our mission is to support artists and companies by reducing costs and sharing in their success. We believe this approach not only fosters innovation, but also drives growth and creativity within the industry.”

Ameer Brown, CTO and Co-Founder, states, “At Breakr, we’re demystifying the agency black box by offering powerful, cost-effective tools that amplify reach and engagement. Our platform creates cost efficiencies for buyers and ensures creators get paid more, empowering users to connect with creators globally, manage campaigns effortlessly, and track success without any monthly fees.”