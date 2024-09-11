Bric-X Infra Celebrates 5 Years of Success, Announces Major Expansion Plans in Delhi NCR

September 11, 2024 || Bric-X Infra, a leading name in the real estate industry celebrates its 5th anniversary. It is a milestone that reflects its remarkable growth and commitment to excellence. Over the past half-decade, the company has established itself as a trusted player in both the residential and commercial real estate markets. As the company celebrates this success, it is gearing up for an exciting new phase of expansion and diversification.

Building on its momentum, the company is all set to expand its footprint by opening new branches in the highly competitive Delhi NCR region in the coming years. As part of its growth strategy, the company also plans to extend its team, to support the increasing demand for its services. Additionally, to address market challenges, the company is set to launch new verticals in the commercial real estate segment, focusing on resale, leasing, and also in the luxury residential segment.

Commenting on this significant milestone and the future roadmap, Mr. Sher Singh Rathore, Vijay Kamboj, and Amit Rangi, Founders of Bric-X Infra says, “The completion of five years is a proud moment for us at Bric-X Infra This milestone not only highlights our achievements but also sets the stage for the next chapter of our journey. With our planned expansion into Delhi NCR, we aim to further establish Bric-X Infra as a leader in the real estate market. As we expand, we are also focusing on tackling an important issue within the commercial real estate sector, vacant commercial spaces. Our goal is to provide comprehensive solutions for resale and leasing, helping landlords and developers maximize their investments by ensuring spaces don’t remain idle.”

In recent years, Bric-X Infra has successfully captured the interest of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) looking for both residential and commercial real estate investments in India. To cater to this growing demand, the company plans to launch a specialized venture dedicated to providing a one-stop solution for NRI clients, particularly targeting those in Australia, Singapore, the US, Canada, and South Africa. This new offering will simplify the process for NRIs seeking to invest in India, whether for personal or commercial purposes.

As the company moves into its next phase of growth, it aims to remain committed to its vision of providing innovative, client-centric real estate solutions across India and beyond.