BRICS CCI President/ Governing Body Member and Former Tata Motors Finance Group COO Adarsh Kumar Joins Cashinvoice as Principal Board Advisor

Mumbai, 22nd July 2026: Cashinvoice, one of India’s leading digital supply chain finance platforms, today announced the appointment of Adarsh Kumar as Principal Strategic Advisor to its Advisory Board.

Adarsh Kumar is the President of Investment Vertical and Governing Body Member of the BRICS Chambers of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI) and Co-Founder, Managing Director & CEO of Flamingo Infinite, an AI-enabled Global Business Services company focused on customer experience, intelligent automation and digital transformation.

A seasoned business leader with more than 32 years of experience, Adarsh Kumar has held senior leadership positions at Tata Motors Finance, Tata Capital, Bajaj Finance, Citigroup and GMAC, leading large lending businesses, customer operations, collections, digital transformation and strategic growth initiatives. He currently serves on the Boards and Advisory Boards of multiple companies, advising promoters and management teams on business strategy, growth, governance, capital raising and value creation. He also serves as a Board Member of FORE School of Management and Chairman of PATUT, one of India’s leading NGOs dedicated to thalassemia prevention and patient care.

His appointment comes as Cashinvoice accelerates its expansion, strengthens partnerships with banks, NBFCs and corporates, and scales its technology-led supply chain finance platform to serve the evolving working capital needs of Indian businesses.

As Principal Strategic & Board Advisor, Adarsh Kumar will advise the leadership team on corporate strategy, institutional partnerships, business growth, digital transformation and long-term value creation, while supporting the company’s expansion across India and selected global markets.

“India’s lending ecosystem is undergoing a fundamental transformation, with technology becoming the cornerstone of faster, smarter and more inclusive financial services. Cashinvoice has built a strong platform that addresses the working capital needs of MSMEs while creating value for banks and corporates. I look forward to working with the leadership team to strengthen strategic partnerships, accelerate innovation and contribute to the company’s next phase of growth.” – Adarsh Kumar, Principal Strategic & Board Advisor, Cashinvoice

Commenting on the appointment, Arun Poojari, Co-Founder & CEO, Cashinvoice, said: “Adarsh Kumar brings an exceptional combination of strategic vision, deep banking expertise and execution excellence. His understanding of lending, financial institutions, customer operations and business transformation will be invaluable as we deepen our relationships with banks, corporates and MSMEs while building a more scalable, technology-driven supply chain finance platform.”