Bridging cultures: How regional nuance is redefining marketing in India

Chandigarh, Dec 11th: India’s cultural and linguistic diversity is reshaping how brands engage consumers, pushing marketers to move beyond one-size-fits-all campaigns toward regionally nuanced strategies that reflect local beliefs, tastes and behaviours. With “121 languages and over 1,360 rationalised dialects,” financial services companies now realise that mass messaging alone no longer works and relevance is the true differentiator. Speaking on this topic, Nalin Jain, CMO of Godrej Capital, said “When communication happens in the local language, not just literally, but also emotionally and contextually, the connection becomes far stronger.”

Understanding regional differences means gaining deep, on-ground insight into what drives decision-making. In smaller towns, aspirations around securing a first home or building stability resonate differently than in metros where lifestyle upgrades often dominate consumer conversations. Jain highlights this contrast, noting that “in smaller towns the narrative around purchasing a first home carries deeper weight.”

Media choices and cultural moments further influence engagement, with platforms like WhatsApp gaining traction in rural areas. Jain points out that “in many rural areas, WhatsApp has emerged as the preferred medium,” urging brands to rethink how they deliver meaningful, trusted communication.