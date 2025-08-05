Broadridge India strengthens its leadership team; appoints Biju Raj as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) & Head of Strategy

Bengaluru/Hyderabad, August 05th, 2025: Broadridge, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry, has appointed Biju Raj as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) & Head of Strategy in India. Biju will play a critical role in strengthening executional capabilities and accelerating strategic growth across Broadridge’s operations in the country.

With over 27 years of experience, Biju will be responsible for translating Broadridge’s strategic vision into actionable operational plans, ensuring alignment with the company’s long-term objectives. He will oversee day-to-day operations and lead market analysis to identify growth opportunities. Biju will also foster strategic collaboration with ecosystem stakeholders, support sustainable revenue and lead expansion initiatives for Broadridge India.

“We are pleased to welcome Biju to Broadridge at a pivotal juncture in our India success journey,” said Sheenam Ohrie, Managing Director, Broadridge India. “His deep cross-industry expertise and ability to lead transformative initiatives will be instrumental in unlocking new levels of operational excellence, innovation, and business value. With Biju on board, we are confident in our ability to build a future-ready organization that delivers impact at scale.”

Biju brings strong expertise from sectors like energy, retail, automotive, and technology, having led major business transformations and overseen large technology portfolios. Prior to this, Biju held leadership positions at global organizations including Shell, SAP, and Al Futtaim. His track record includes driving enterprise-wide improvements in ERP, CRM, cloud, and automation, delivering measurable business outcomes.

“Broadridge holds a unique position in the financial services ecosystem, offering end-to-end solutions across the industry globally,” said Biju Raj. “By enhancing operational rigor and steering strategic initiatives, my goal is to help Broadridge continue to scale its impact globally, drive long-term value for clients, and lead with purpose in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.”

Broadridge continues to focus on strengthening its leadership team to accelerate innovation, delivery at scale, and drive long-term value from India. Biju’s strengths in stakeholder engagement and leveraging emerging technologies to drive innovation make him well-positioned to advance Broadridge India’s operational effectiveness and strategic initiatives in his role as COO and Head of Strategy.