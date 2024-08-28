Brokerage Engel & Volkers South Tampa Welcomes Realtor Paris Dunlap

Tampa, FL, August 28, 2024 — Engel & Völkers South Tampa announced that Paris Dunlap recently joined this boutique-style real estate brokerage located on Dale Mabry Hwy, in Tampa, FL.

Dunlap is a Tampa, FL, resident hailing from Virginia. She has years of real estate investment experience and has joined the Engel & Völkers South Tampa real estate brokerage to further deliver the best results for her seller, homebuyer, and investor clients. “My approach is all about combining enthusiasm with expertise. I stay ahead of market trends and use cutting-edge tools to ensure you have the best information and options available,” Dunlap comments.

All Engel & Völkers real estate advisors are given the resources to assist with local, national, and international real estate transactions. Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach’s broker and License Partner Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro comments, “Our goals at Engel & Völkers have always been to provide a bespoke experience for all our clients, and to link together the aspirations of discerning individuals around the world. We welcome Paris with great excitement and look forward to seeing her contribution to our local real estate market!”