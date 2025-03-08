Brookfield Properties Celebrates International Women’s Day with #ShotAtBrookfieldProperties Campaign

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Brookfield Properties launched the #ShotAtBrookfieldProperties campaign, aimed at amplifying the voices of women in the workplace. The initiative featured insights from women across the company, sharing wisdom on resilience, ambition, and the collective impact they make in shaping workplace culture. Brookfield Properties also highlighted its Women’s Network (BPWN), which fosters an inclusive, diverse, and empowering environment for women.

Reema H. Kundnani, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Key Account Management, emphasized that diverse voices are essential in building strong workplace cultures. The campaign underscores Brookfield’s commitment to creating spaces where women are heard, valued, and empowered.