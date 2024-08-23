Brother Industries Chooses Kinaxis for Supply Chain Transformation

August 23, 2024,Ottawa, Ontario, Canada : Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that Brother, a Japanese multinational electronics and electrical equipment company, has selected Kinaxis to increase visibility and collaboration within its global supply chain, improve demand forecasting and create more accurate and agile scenario planning.

Brother operates manufacturing, development and sales facilities in more than 40 countries across the globe and exceeds ¥80 billion in worldwide sales with its wide range of products and services including printers, labeling systems, industrial and home sewing machines, garment printers, digital printing equipment, and more. The company required a supply chain management solution that could account for its expansive range of products and multitude of industry-specific challenges, provide complete end-to-end visibility and match its innovative approach to problem-solving.

“From the beginning, Kinaxis demonstrated a clear understanding of our business and all its complexities. From there we formed a partnership based on trust and a passion for innovative solutions, like their unique approach to supply chain orchestration, which made the decision to go forward with this transformation easy,” said Kosaku Sakai, production strategy planning department manager at Brother Industries, LTD. “We are excited for our supply chain to be more efficient and more adaptable to change as we continue to grow. Our number one priority is our customers, and we are eager to provide more value for them with Kinaxis.”

“In an industry with so many moving pieces, not having the right software in place makes it easy for things to get missed and for disruption in one area of the supply chain to drastically impact another. The only way to manage it is with complete visibility,” said Toshiya Kaneko, president at Kinaxis Japan. “We are thrilled to be working with Brother to confidently orchestrate their entire supply chain – allowing them to continue to expand and deliver more value to their customers.”

With more than 40,000 users in 100+ countries, Kinaxis works with some of the world’s biggest brands in sectors such as CPG, automotive, high tech, life sciences, and more. Its AI-powered technology and patented concurrency technique allows companies to orchestrate their supply chain network end to end from strategic planning to last-mile delivery. Kinaxis’ technology helps companies that supply the agricultural industry with 40% of the world’s tractors, that keep more than 110 billion teeth clean each year, and that ensures more than 35 million pets are fed nutritious meals each year.