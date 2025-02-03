Budding leaders deliberate on global challenges at Junior MUN hosted by Greenwood High

Bangalore, February 03, 2025: In an inspiring display of collaboration, critical thinking, and diplomatic excellence, Greenwood High International Campus, hosted the much-awaited Greenwood High Junior Model United Nations (GWH-JMUN) recently. With over 300 delegates from schools across Bengaluru participating in nine committees, the inter-school conference offered students a platform to develop crucial skills such as public speaking, debate, critical thinking, teamwork, and leadership, while also encouraging academic excellence, inclusivity, and diverse representation.

The students took the roles of diplomatic representatives from nine committees – All India Political Parties Meet, Continuous Crisis Committee, Disarmament and International Security Committee, United Nations Security Council, United Nations Environment Program, Historical International Atomic Energy Agency, Historical Committee- Paris Peace Conference, United Nations Human Rights Council and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, with the committees being headed by distinguished chairs from Greenwood High and other participating schools. The purpose of holding such a conference was to instill leadership and diplomatic qualities in the students, better equipping them for future positions in international relations and global problem-solving, displaying the students’ abilities to tackle significant contemporary issues through passionate debates and deliberations.

Ms. Niru Agarwal, Managing Trustee of Greenwood High International School, lauded the participants’ efforts, stating, “The commitment and passion by our young delegates reiterate why platforms like MUN are essential to prepare the next generation for leadership roles globally. By engaging in thoughtful deliberations discussing the critical issues of the time, they not only broaden their perspectives but also develop skills to help them bring about meaningful change in the world. These experiences become essential in building an informed and responsible individual capable of contributing significantly toward a better future that is inclusive and sustainable.”

The concluding event featured an award ceremony recognizing the best performing under the categories of Commendable Delegate, Outstanding Delegate, and Best Delegate. The occasion gave the middle school students a platform to share their expertise and foster a collaborative learning atmosphere and gave them a chance to demonstrate their leadership, progressive thinking, and global perspective.